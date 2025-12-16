AI-Native Bamboo Rose Empowers Retailers to Sell More and Work Less in 2025

TotalPLM adoption and company growth accelerates with dramatic platform value expansion

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose , a global leader in retail product development and supply chain technology, builds on a strong 2024 and is delivering record TotalPLM adoption and company growth in 2025. This marks the company's third consecutive year of growth, fueled by sustained innovation and targeted acquisitions that expand platform capabilities and customer impact.

Putting R&D and M&A Investments to Work

Bamboo Rose's TotalPLM platform delivers a true end-to-end experience, fueled by AI-powered Decision Intelligence that spans planning, merchant and designer collaboration, product development, sourcing, and order management. A patent-pending metadata layer embeds Decision Intelligence across the platform, enabling human end users and AI agents to work side-by-side. The result is faster product development, stronger confidence in supply, and optimized costs from concept through execution.

Decision Intelligence and Planning are now part of TotalPLM, added in late 2024 through acquisitions. Merchant and designer collaboration is powered by an early 2025 OEM agreement with VibeIQ.

Retailer interest in the Bamboo Rose Plan solution is surging, reflected in strong inbound demand and a growing set of active evaluations.

"Planning is a core part of how we operate, and we're excited to take the next step. We've built real momentum on the platform, so expanding our planning capabilities is a natural evolution. The opportunity ahead is significant, and we're energized by what it will unlock for our teams, our partners, and our customers," said Natalie Wood, Chief Merchandising Officer, R.M.Williams.

Work Less, Sell More

TotalPLM connects the full product lifecycle on a single AI-native platform. With Decision Intelligence underneath every workflow, teams can automate routine decisions, reduce handoffs, and move faster with fewer resources. Shared data and connected processes also strengthen collaboration across internal teams and supplier networks, helping ensure the right products are developed, sourced, and delivered at speed and scale.

2025: A Year of Accelerating Success

Platform integration, strong customer success execution, and record levels of new logos define 2025:

New Customers: More than two dozen new logos, including Target, Fanatics, Serena & Lily, and Système U.





More than two dozen new logos, including Target, Fanatics, Serena & Lily, and Système U. Multi-Category Adoption: Record levels of expansion and new logos across Fashion and Apparel, Food and Consumables, and General Merchandise.





Record levels of expansion and new logos across Fashion and Apparel, Food and Consumables, and General Merchandise. Retention Remains Strong: Gross retention exceeds 96%.





Gross retention exceeds 96%. Retail Revenue Impact Keeps Growing: TotalPLM adds over $250 billion in retail revenue under management.

"2025 marks another year of strong momentum, driven by an AI-native TotalPLM platform that is changing how retailers bring products to life," said Matt Stevens, Chief Executive Officer, Bamboo Rose. "By embedding Decision Intelligence across an end-to-end workflow, we are helping customers simplify work and grow sales, turning complexity into clarity from planning to execution. This is not incremental progress. It is a step-change in speed, confidence, and collaboration for the world's most ambitious retailers and brands."

NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show

Bamboo Rose is positioned for continued success in 2026, helping retailers and brands turn industry challenges into opportunities. Join us at NRF 2026, Retail's Big Show, January 11-13 in New York City. Schedule a meeting with our team or visit booth #4042.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions. TotalPLM is the most comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, integrating Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management - all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Built for scalability and agility, the Bamboo Rose platform helps retailers and brands optimize operations, drive margin growth, and meet evolving industry demands. Learn more at bamboorose.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

