France's Energaia trade fair drew record crowds and exhibitors last week, underscoring continued investment appetite in solar and storage, even as developers warn that policy delays and a residential slowdown could weigh on activity after 2025.From pv magazine France The Energaia renewable energy trade show in Montpellier, France, attracted larger-than-expected crowds last week, defying concerns that political uncertainty around renewable energy policy would dampen participation. Organizers reported 551 exhibitors across seven halls on Dec. 10 and 11, an increase of 50 from the previous year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...