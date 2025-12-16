Bayside Corporation Updates Website to Strengthen Investor Communication and Digital Focus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Bayside Corporation (OTC:BYSD) announced updates to its corporate website today, reflecting the Company's ongoing efforts to keep its public information clear, consistent, and accessible for shareholders and the general public.

The updated content offers a more straightforward overview of Bayside's areas of focus, providing improved visibility into the Company's structure, leadership, and communication priorities. These changes are part of a continued effort to ensure that information shared by the Company is accurate and remains aligned with current business activities.

"Our goal is to make sure investors have a reliable place to stay informed about the Company," said Aikane Kessler, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. "We want our communications to remain active and easy to follow so shareholders never feel left in the dark and can see that progress is being communicated responsibly."

CEO Edward Lewis added, "Improving how we communicate externally is important as we continue to operate. These updates provide a clearer window into the Company and reinforce our commitment to transparency."

The website updates do not represent a change to the Company's business model but instead provide investors and interested parties with a more accurate reflection of the Company's current messaging and direction.

The updated website can be accessed at: https://baysidecorp.com

The Company intends to continue providing regular news and informational updates as appropriate.

About Bayside Corporation

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol BYSD. Focused on Digital Transformation and Digital Communications, the Company invests in innovative technologies that enhance connectivity, authentication, and engagement in the evolving digital eco-system. Bayside Corp. is committed to excellence, calculated strategic growth, and enhancing shareholder value.

For information about Bayside Corporation, visit our website at https://baysidecorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact info:

info@baysidecorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/baysidecorp/

https://twitter.com/BaysideCorp1

SOURCE: Bayside Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bayside-corporation-updates-website-to-strengthen-investor-commun-1117035