Smith-Midland Producing over $1 Million in Utility Vaults for Virginia Data Center

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) announced today that production is underway on underground precast utility vaults and manholes for a new data center in Mineral, VA. The contract, valued at more than $1 million, is being produced at Smith-Midland's Virginia precast plant, with all units scheduled for delivery by the beginning of 2026.

The precast vaults will house the facility's electrical and telecom lines, delivering essential underground infrastructure for reliable power and connectivity. Smith-Midland is also providing the accompanying cast-iron access frames and covers, including a large 48-inch unit designed for heavy-duty performance.

"Precast utility structures like these allow data centers and other facilities to accelerate construction schedules while ensuring reliable, long-term performance," said Ashley Smith, President and CEO of Smith-Midland. "This project reflects the strong demand we are experiencing for resilient infrastructure solutions and aligns with our strategic plan to expand our presence in high-growth sectors such as data centers and utilities. By investing in advanced precast technologies and delivering products that combine quality craftsmanship, durability and value, we continue to create opportunities for our stakeholders while reinforcing Smith-Midland's reputation as an industry leader."

Smith-Midland manufactures a wide range of standard utility vaults, designed to be the most economical choice for underground infrastructure. Readily available in many shapes and sizes, each piece is built to uniform quality standards, with 5,000 psi concrete and H-20 highway traffic load ratings. Custom designs are also available for specialized applications, ensuring flexibility for both standard and mission-critical projects like data centers.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

