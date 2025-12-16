Glasgow Caledonian University has secured £2.6 million to lead a major new UK-wide doctoral training programme to spearhead research into oral health and dental disease prevention.

Funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and delivered in partnership with Haleon, a consumer company focused on better everyday health, the six-year initiative will support 20 PhD students across five universities.

Students will investigate some of the biggest challenges in oral health, including gum disease, and tooth decay and sensitivity, and will work closely with experts from academia, clinical practice and industry.

The programme is led by Professor Gordon Ramage, Director of Glasgow Caledonian's School of Health and Life Sciences' Research Centre for Health (ReaCH), alongside colleagues Dr. William Johnston, Dr. John Butcher and Dr. Ryan Kean, with academic partners at King's College London, the University of Leeds, Queen Mary University of London and the University of Southampton.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognise oral health as a fundamental part of overall health and wellbeing. Oral diseases affect an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide, and the economic cost of managing bacteria in the mouth is estimated at £50 billion a year.

With oral diseases linked to serious conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, effective daily oral care plays a critical role in preventing these health issues.

School of Health and Life Sciences Dean Professor Anita Simmers said: "This award reinforces our commitment to addressing global health challenges through research and collaboration. By leading this programme, we are equipping future scientists with the skills to deliver real-world impact in oral health."

The programme will focus on key research areas including dental caries prevention, dentine hypersensitivity, and gum health. By improving understanding of the biological, mechanical and physiological processes that keep the mouth healthy, researchers aim to develop better preventative strategies and new routes to treatment.

The award is part of a £40 million package of Industrial Doctoral Landscape Awards (IDLAs) and Doctoral Focal Awards (DFAs) announced today (16 December) by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and its BBSRC, which is funding 15 studentships. The other five studentships are funded by each university at a cost of around £800,000.

Professor Ramage said: "We're thrilled to receive this award. It builds on many years of collaboration with Haleon and allows us to support the next generation of researchers who want to make a real difference in oral health. Our team at Glasgow Caledonian is well placed to explore big questions, from tooth decay to gum health, and help move research from the lab into everyday practice."

Haleon will act as the central industry partner, helping students understand how scientific discovery translates into next-generation oral health solutions which deliver better health outcomes for consumers. The initiative will also provide specialist technical training and insight into research and development within a global consumer health company, preparing the next generation of talent for careers that shape the future of oral care.

Adam Sisson, Haleon's Global Head of Research and Development for Oral Health, said: "Oral health plays a critical role in overall health. As a consumer company which focuses on better everyday health and the largest industrial funder of PhD dental research in the UK for over a decade, Haleon is committed to advancing oral health research in collaboration with leading academic institutions. Through this approach we're not only advancing science but investing in future talent to accelerate new innovations which deliver real benefits for consumers worldwide."

By connecting leading universities with industry expertise, the programme will equip emerging researchers with the skills needed for careers in science, healthcare and innovation, while supporting advances that can improve oral health around the world.

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, BBSRC Executive Chair, said: "Through these investments, UKRI is strengthening the UK's leadership in critical technologies while creating meaningful opportunities for businesses, researchers and regions across the country. The IDLAs and DFAs will equip a new generation of talented researchers with the skills to drive innovation, support high-growth sectors and improve lives."

Students will benefit from a wide range of training opportunities and gain a comprehensive understanding of how research and development operates within a multinational consumer healthcare company, underpinned by expert technical training across a broad range of disciplines.

