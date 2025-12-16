New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to Ring NYSE Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 16th
- Investors digest November jobs report
- Financial media outlet Ticker Take announces partnership with NYSE
- AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to ring Closing Bell as it celebrates 75th anniversary
Opening Bell
Harbor Capital (NYSE: HGER, NYSE Arca: SIHY, MEDI, HAPI) celebrates four of their ETFs and the continued NYSE partnership.
Closing Bell
American Advertising Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of Advertising Hall of Fame.
