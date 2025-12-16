Anzeige
16.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to Ring NYSE Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 16th

  • Investors digest November jobs report
  • Financial media outlet Ticker Take announces partnership with NYSE
  • AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to ring Closing Bell as it celebrates 75th anniversary

Opening Bell
Harbor Capital (NYSE: HGER, NYSE Arca: SIHY, MEDI, HAPI) celebrates four of their ETFs and the continued NYSE partnership.

Closing Bell
American Advertising Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of Advertising Hall of Fame.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846723/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_16.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--aaf-advertising-hall-of-fame-to-ring-nyse-closing-bell-302643489.html

