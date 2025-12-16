SnapTrade Partners With Webull

Through Webull's API, SnapTrade now provides access to advanced trading tools for investors

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / SnapTrade, a technology leader in bringing brokerage connections and trading capabilities to third-party apps, today announced its partnership with Webull (NASDAQ:BULL), an online investment platform. SnapTrade will integrate with Webull's API, giving investors the ability to view their portfolio holistically, and respond to market shifts in real-time.

The partnership extends SnapTrade's commitment to democratizing finance, and providing seamless and secure trading with live trade execution and account connectivity, within consumer finance apps.

"We've always believed in empowering investors with the best possible tools," said Brendan Wood, CEO of SnapTrade. "Through this integration with Webull's innovative trading API, we're moving beyond simple account aggregation into a new era of frictionless trading. Users of our partner apps can now perform trades in real time, manage their portfolios with greater visibility, and tap into analytical tools historically reserved for professional traders."

SnapTrade's integration with Webull significantly expands the platform's capabilities, enabling developers to incorporate trading features directly into their applications. No longer limited to portfolio read-only data, these apps can now facilitate buying and selling in one streamlined experience. By bridging SnapTrade's robust aggregator technology with Webull's powerful trading platform, individual investors can better understand their portfolio and make insight-driven decisions faster.

"At Webull, we strive to provide our users with premier technology-driven investing solutions," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "Partnering with SnapTrade aligns with our mission to democratize access to modern investing tools. By connecting our trading API to SnapTrade's broad network of partner apps, we're empowering investors everywhere to take control of their financial futures with confidence."

By facilitating embedded trading with its partner apps, SnapTrade's integration enables Webull users to access leading third-party apps, delivering, personalized education, automated investing, and real-time options insights.

Among the benefits for SnapTrade's brokerage partners is increased account activity. In October 2025, SnapTrade's platform facilitated data access for over 1M investment accounts with $40B in connected assets, and execution of 330,000 option contracts (CMGR of 120% over the past three months).

Together, these integrations unlock a new level of convenience for investors who want comprehensive market analysis and the ability to act on trading opportunities without the friction of multiple logins and platforms. Developers and fintech innovators can also integrate SnapTrade's technology to offer their communities a seamless, one-stop destination for financial empowerment.

SnapTrade is partnering with Webull in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about SnapTrade, visit www.snaptrade.com. To learn more about Webull and its offerings, visit www.webull.com.

About SnapTrade

SnapTrade provides developers with easy, secure access to brokerage data and trading capabilities. By seamlessly connecting to leading brokerage APIs, SnapTrade powers consumer finance apps and services with accurate, real-time investment information and trading functionality. SnapTrade's mission is to help every investor manage their financial future through innovative technology that simplifies and elevates their investing experience.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. Event contract trading is highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. Webull asks customers to carefully consider all risks associated with an investment in an Event Contract, including without limitation the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and any other advisors that you deem appropriate before investing in any Event Contract. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Canada

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including US and CA stocks, options, cash management, margins, and TFSAs & RRSPs. Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at ?https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca. Options are risky and not appropriate for all investors. Read the Derivatives Disclosure Document at www.webull.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit http://www.webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

