FairWinds Partners: FairWinds Publishes New White Paper to Prepare Brand Owners for 2026 ICANN gTLD Application Window and "dotBrand" Opportunity

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / FairWinds, a leading consultancy guiding global brands through internet domain strategy and governance, today released a white paper designed to help organizations prepare for the next round of new generic top-level domain (gTLD) applications.

"Many organizations missed the chance to apply for their own gTLDs in the 2012 round -- or underestimated the strategic power of owning one," said Josh Bourne, founder and director at FairWinds. "Our new white paper details how marketing, brand management and security, intellectual property, and information technology leaders can seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity."

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is expected to open the long-awaited window for new gTLD applications in April 2026, marking the first opportunity in over a decade for brand owners including companies, colleges and universities, and nonprofit institutions to secure branded top-level domains such as .bmw, .nike, or .barclays -- examples of the hundreds of dotBrands secured during the 2012 round.

The paper, available now at resources.fairwinds , draws on insights from FairWinds' two decades of experience helping Fortune 500 companies and other global enterprises navigate domain strategy, brand protection, and digital identity. It outlines key milestones leading up to the 2026 application period and provides a step-by-step roadmap for evaluating whether a custom gTLD can strengthen an organization's digital presence, enhance consumer trust, and improve long-term brand control. For additional information, visit nextround.fairwinds.

The paper's publication follows FairWinds' combination with Com Laude , another respected name in the domain strategy sector. Together, the combined entity offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, technical, and operational expertise to guide clients from the initial decision-making phase through successful delegation and management of their gTLDs.

"Organizations that begin formulating their gTLD strategies today will be the ones ready to lead tomorrow," Bourne said. "Our goal at FairWinds is to make sure that every entity with whom we work understands not just how to apply -- but how to build enduring digital value through their own top-level domain."

