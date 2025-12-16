Luminar Media Group, Inc. Hires Hayden IR, Expanding Investor Relations Efforts to Support its Investor Outreach and Communications

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a diversified financial holding company focused on revenue-based financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to support the Company's investor communications and outreach efforts.

"Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group, commented: 'We are pleased to engaged Hayden IR to help strengthen and professionalize our investor communications. Hayden IR's track record and expertise in investor relations make them the right partner for this next stage in our growth. We believe our Fortun platform and underwriting and servicing infrastructure position us to support additional scale, and we look forward to providing investors with clear, consistent disclosures as we execute our strategy."

Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services, connecting emerging growth companies with institutions, independent portfolio managers, buy-side and sell-side analysts, family offices, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors through a comprehensive, multi-tier proactive program. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in areas such as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence, and corporate identity.

"James Carbonara, Partner at Hayden IR, commented: 'We are pleased to partner with Luminar Media Group to support its investor relations program and help expand awareness within the investment community. Our focus will be on assisting the Company in communicating its strategy, business model, and public disclosures in a clear, consistent, and compliant manner as it executes its plans.'"

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a capital markets communications consulting firm that provides proactive high-touch services to pre-IPO, emerging growth and well-established publicly traded companies on North American and global exchanges. Our senior consultants work hands-on with our clients on a day-to-day basis, leveraging their decades of experience to provide best-in-class investor relations counsel and services. Our goal is to develop and execute thoughtfully designed programs for recruiting and retaining institutional buy-side, family office and retail investors. We work closely with sell-side analysts across all industries and strategically introduce appropriate investment banks and create other programs to support capital-raising needs. For more information on Hayden IR, visit https://haydenir.com/

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR) is a diversified financial holding company focused on providing non-dilutive, revenue-based financing and working-capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries. Luminar leverages data-driven underwriting, disciplined risk management, and technology-enabled servicing to originate and manage portfolios of purchased receivables and merchant cash advances. For more information, please visit www.fortunco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of Hayden IR; expected investor outreach and communications efforts; and the Company's strategy, business plans, and expectations regarding future growth and scalability.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the engagement of Hayden IR will result in the anticipated benefits; that the Company will be able to execute its growth strategy and scale its operations as anticipated; that market, economic and competitive conditions will remain favorable; and that the Company will be able to maintain sufficient liquidity and operational flexibility. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that anticipated benefits of the Hayden IR engagement are not realized; changes in customer demand, underwriting performance, or portfolio performance; competitive pressures in the alternative finance and fintech markets; changes in regulatory or legal requirements; general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, Luminar Media Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF SUCH SECURITIES IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE OR JURISDICTION. ANY OFFERING OF SECURITIES WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

