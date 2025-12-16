American College of Education Partners with Arizona Nurses Association to Invest in Nursing Professionals

AzNA members now receive a tuition reduction on ACE programs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / American College of Education (ACE) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA), aimed at empowering Arizona's nursing professionals through greater access to affordable, high-quality education.

As a college that provides solutions to industries facing critical staff shortages, ACE recognizes nurses as the cornerstone of healthcare. Partnerships like this help nurses reach their full potential by providing access to affordable education that promotes upskilling and career advancement into leadership positions.

Through this collaboration, eligible AzNA members who enroll in ACE programs will receive a 10% tuition reduction grant, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to investing in the future of nursing.

"It's time to reimagine nursing not as a cost to be managed but as a strategic investment with extraordinary returns," said Karilyn Van Oosten, senior manager of strategic partnerships in healthcare at ACE. "Nurses drive revenue, improve patient outcomes and elevate patient satisfaction. By investing in their education, we're investing in the health of our communities."

ACE offers a range of nursing programs designed for working professionals with flexible online coursework, including CCNE-accredited RN to BSN , RN to MSN and BSN to MSN programs. For nurses looking to enter leadership positions, the college offers a Master of Business Administration that can be completed in 12 months1 and is among the most affordable online. It also offers an MSN to MBA pathway that allows ACE MSN graduates to complete an MBA by taking just a few additional courses. For terminal degree seekers, ACE offers a doctorate in nursing education for under $25,000.2

"Nurses are vital at every point along the healthcare continuum - from direct patient care to education, leadership and advocacy," said Wendy Knefelkamp, CEO of the Arizona Nurses Association. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing the profession by ensuring nurses have access to affordable education that supports their growth and strengthens Arizona's healthcare system."

To learn more about the partnership, visit ace.edu/azna .

1This is an estimated time to completion. Actual completion time may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied, availability of courses, satisfactory pace, multiple course requests, successful course completion, and meeting program milestones as required.

2This is an estimated value of the cost for tuition and fees. Amounts may vary depending on number of transfer credits applied to the selected program hours, the pace and satisfactory completion of the selected program, receipt of institutional scholarship and/or grant amounts, or adjustments to tuition or fees as described in the Catalog Right to Modify Tuition section. State sales and use tax?will?apply where required by law.

About American College of Education?

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About the Arizona Nurses Association

The Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA) is a statewide membership-based professional association of licensed nurses. Founded in 1919, AzNA is the oldest and largest nursing association in Arizona. Our 3700+ members represent all segments of nursing practice and come from all practice settings, seeking to ensure that nurses can provide adequate care to all Arizonans who require it.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-partners-with-arizona-nurses-association-to-invest-in-nursi-1116073