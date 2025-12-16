AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH's Room Alert MAX Wins Two Categories in Environmental Protection's 2025 New Product of the Year Awards

Rhode Island manufacturer's latest environment monitoring platform recognized for excellence in both Monitoring and Safety Equipment & Occupational Health categories

WARREN, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of network-based environment monitoring solutions, announced that its Room Alert MAX has been selected as a winner in two categories of Environmental Protection's prestigious 2025 New Product of the Year Awards. The award-winning product received top honors in both the Monitoring category and the Safety Equipment and Occupational Health category, marking a significant achievement in the program's 16-year history.

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

This dual recognition adds to AVTECH's remarkable year of industry accolades for Room Alert MAX, which includes winning the PBN Manufacturing Award for Overall Excellence, the MSP Today Product of the Year Award in June, the PBN Innovative Companies Technology Award in August, and the FacilitiesNet Vision Award for Smart Buildings Technology.

"Winning two categories in Environmental Protection's New Product of the Year program validates our team's focus on creating solutions that address multiple critical needs for facilities and IT professionals," said Rick Grundy, President & CEO at AVTECH. "Room Alert MAX was designed to provide comprehensive, easy to install environment monitoring while prioritizing workplace safety and occupational health. These awards from Environmental Protection confirm that we're delivering real value to organizations that prioritize protecting their people, property, and productivity."

AVTECH's Room Alert products are manufactured in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions and proactively monitor critical environment conditions including temperature, humidity, heat index, water leaks, power, smoke, and more, protecting facilities of all types and sizes. The award-winning Room Alert MAX design focuses on exceptional ease of use and installation, offering environment monitoring in areas that facilities may not have been able to previously monitor. Room Alert MAX's dual capabilities of offering both wired and wireless monitoring make it easy for facilities of any type to extend their monitoring capabilities while incorporating it with existing BACnet or SNMP v3 applications.

