Italy's Ecoprogetti has delivered a 400 MW fully automated solar module production line in Oman. The facility is the company's second in the country, which it says equates to a majority share of Oman's module manufacturing market.Italian solar production equipment provider Ecoprogretti has installed a fully automatic solar module production line in Oman. The facility is located in Salalah, the capital city of Oman's southern Dhofar province, and has a nameplate capacity of 400 MW. It has been delivered to local customer American Advanced Clean Energy (AACE) and was designed and built entirely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...