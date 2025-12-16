Canadian freight leader accelerates modernization, boosts agility, and builds a foundation for AI-ready operations

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that Bison Transport, one of Canada's largest freight and logistics companies, has modernized its enterprise architecture with the SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform. The move has accelerated time-to-value, improved data accuracy and access, and positioned the company to scale securely while preparing for future AI initiatives.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bison operates one of North America's most modern freight fleets, moving goods across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. To support its rapid growth and evolving business model, Bison embarked on a major technology transformation, starting with decoupling legacy systems, streamlining data flows, and a phased move to the cloud, which needed to happen without disrupting operations.

"Our biggest challenge was untangling a tightly coupled architecture that limited flexibility," commented Hal Hallson, Principal Enterprise Architect at Bison Transport. "With SnapLogic, we built a central data nervous system that connects everything from our legacy transportation management system to new cloud services. The result is faster data movement, cleaner information, and a platform ready for the next wave of AI innovation."

Using SnapLogic's low-code, AI-powered integration platform, Bison Transport unified data across on-premise and cloud environments, creating a single, trusted source of truth for key domains such as customers, orders, and logistics. The deployment was completed in just eight months, cutting development timelines by more than half, and enabling operational teams to access real-time, reliable data from one place instead of across multiple disconnected systems.

"Bison Transport is a great example of what happens when modern architecture meets modern integration," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic. "By decoupling legacy systems and creating a unified, event-driven data layer, they've not only simplified how work gets done today but also built the foundation for the next evolution of logistics."

Its modernization efforts have given Bison Transport measurable gains in agility, data accuracy, and efficiency, enabling teams to act faster and plan smarter. More importantly, it has established an AI-ready foundation that positions the company to take advantage of next-generation logistics technologies, from predictive analytics to digital agents.

As organizations worldwide modernize for the agentic future, Bison Transport's success underscores the value of an intelligent, unified integration layer. With SnapLogic, enterprises can simplify their architectures, accelerate innovation, and unlock the full potential of AI, securely and at scale.

Read the full case study from Bison Transport on the SnapLogic website, and to see how SnapLogic can help your business modernize for the AI future, sign up for a demo of the Agentic Integration Platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Bison Transport

Bison Transport is a professionally managed transportation company, established in 1969 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Richardson Sons, Limited. With a network throughout Canada, U.S. and Mexico, Bison is North America's Trusted Supply Chain Solution that employs over 4,000 professional Drivers and staff. We proudly deliver award-winning freight services to our valued clients throughout North America. We operate one of the largest, safest, and modern fleets on the road today. Our investments in tractor, trailer and container equipment are a testament to the commitment we've made to our customers, staff, and the industry.

Our growing asset-based fleet boasts 3,000 tractors and 10,000 trailers and containers operating throughout North America. Beyond this, we have access to a large number of trucks through our Logistics Operations, along with container cube and priority access on rail networks across North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216029980/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Gemma Smith

SnapLogic Comms

gsmith@snaplogic.com

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com

Bison Transport Corporate Comms

corporatecomm@bisontransport.com