Not-for-profit industry body, backed by its largest member cohort to date of over 100 organizations, advances composable commerce advocacy and builds the necessary foundations for agentic AI adoption

MACH Alliance, the trusted authority for practical guidance on AI-ready enterprise architecture, caps off a transformative year by laying a foundation for what enterprises and technology vendors will need to thrive in the AI era.

Building for an AI ecosystem has never been more critical. As such, the Alliance will enable one of the world's first true agent ecosystems for coordinated, multi-agent commerce. As an early leader in cross-vendor collaboration, the Alliance is uniquely positioned to act as the trusted convener that enterprises will depend on. Delivering on this vision required action on multiple fronts:

Strengthening Practitioner-Led Governance

The appointment of Jason Cottrell as president and the formation of a new Executive Board brought sharper focus to both agentic AI and the MACH foundations that enable it. With two end-user ambassadors joining the Executive Board, Paul Curtis, CTO and e-commerce director, easyJet, and Danielle Diliberti, CEO and co-founder, Sommsation, the Alliance enters 2026 with the practitioner expertise and vendor-neutral perspective needed to guide enterprises confidently through composability and AI transformation.

Uniting Tech Providers, Creating the Agent Ecosystem

Representing the Alliance's vision for the future of enterprise AI, more than 70 enterprise technology providers and brands including Stripe, Vercel, and Bloomreach are actively building the Agent Ecosystem, an interoperable, composable environment in which SaaS and AI-native tools connect to create a true agentic AI ecosystem.

Additionally, as the Model Context Protocol (MCP) gains momentum across the commerce landscape, the Alliance's MCP Registry enables the community to discover and evaluate production-ready MCP implementations that power the next generation of AI agent ecosystems.

"We know that the agent ecosystem requires many agents, running several parts of a business," Cottrell said. "We also know that if vendors try to solve for this task in isolation, they will fail. We must lead enterprise organizations toward building coordinated ecosystems with agents working across vendors and enterprises. The Alliance is embodying this reality, powering collaboration, and defining the path toward an agent-led future."

Fostering a Practitioner Community for Action

The Alliance's commitment to practical guidance extends through a dedicated community both online and at in-person events where technology providers, system integrators, and enterprise practitioners collaborate to build the tools the industry needs. This vendor-neutral environment has already produced tangible results: the Open Data Model, an open-source framework supplying proven integration recipes for composable architectures, and the MACH AI Exchange, a peer network where members learn through real-world composable AI integration, solving brand challenges collaboratively.

Uniting Agent-Ready Leaders at MACH X

The organization's inaugural MACH X event in London brought together enterprise leaders, technology vendors, and system integrators, giving attendees the peer connections, shared validation, and momentum needed to advance their AI transformation with confidence.

Building on this momentum, MACH X: AI in Action returns to Toronto, April 28-29, 2026. The invitation-only conference for senior enterprise leaders introduces an enhanced dual-track program designed for both strategic business executives and hands-on technical practitioners. Individuals and organizations can register their interest in attending now.

To support the MACH Alliance's mission, enterprise organizations and technology providers can visit agentecosystem.org. To learn more about MACH X and joining the MACH community as a member or end-user, visit machalliance.org.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is more than an industry body it's a movement for openness, agility, and adaptability in the AI era. Open by design, the Alliance is building one of the world's first Agent Ecosystems, designed with brands and meant to scale trust, accelerate innovation, and unlock new value across industries.

Independent and vendor-neutral, the MACH Alliance champions enterprise architectures that are Composable, Connected, Incremental, Open, and Autonomous. As AI reshapes digital experiences, MACH provides the trusted framework for enterprises to adopt modular, future-proof technologies without lock-in.

With a global community of 100+ member companies including leading brands, technology vendors, and system integrators the Alliance equips practitioners with certifications, real-world use cases, and peer guidance to transform digital ambition into measurable impact.

