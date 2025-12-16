AI-driven forecasting and labor tools combined with operator-led consultancy to help UK retailers reduce complexity, improve productivity, and make change stick on the shop floor

Logile, Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven workforce and store operations solutions, and FrontlineXP, a UK-based consultancy focused on frontline workforce transformation, today announced a new partnership to help retailers reduce operational complexity and turn productivity plans into real store-level results.

Retailers are facing rising labor costs, volatile demand, and a growing maze of systems and processes on the shop floor. Many already own powerful workforce tools, but still struggle to connect accurate forecasts and labor models to fair, efficient schedules and day-to-day execution in stores.

FrontlineXP was founded to close this execution gap between strategy and outcomes. The firm brings more than 100 years of combined experience across store operations, central operations, workforce management vendors, and consulting, helping global retailers simplify fragmented systems, modernize labor practices, and support leaders who are being asked to deliver more with less.

This operator-led, tech-agnostic approach aligns directly with Logile's unified retail operations platform for forecasting, labor planning, workforce management, inventory, and store execution. By combining advisory expertise with a proven operational platform, the two organizations will help retailers assess productivity opportunities, design realistic labor and operating models, and execute change with clarity, consistency, and measurable impact across their estates.

"Retailers are looking for partners who can help them move from intention to impact," said Ross Connally, Chief Sales Officer at Logile. "FrontlineXP brings deep operational insight and a clear understanding of why many retail transformation efforts stall. By aligning their expertise with Logile's platform, we can help UK retailers simplify complexity in their labor and store operations, improve productivity, and land change at scale."

FrontlineXP's operator-led, tech-agnostic approach is designed for retail leaders who are frequently asked to deliver more with less. From assessing the case for change and rebuilding labor models to getting stalled initiatives back on track, the firm helps organizations create the conditions for performance while improving the day-to-day experience of store teams. Logile's platform complements this by turning those strategic decisions into accurate forecasts, intelligent labor plans, fair schedules, and repeatable store execution.

"Frontline complexity has become one of the biggest blockers to productivity for UK retailers. Store leaders are juggling too many disconnected apps, plans that never quite land, and constant pressure on their teams," said Rob Bate, Founder of FrontlineXP. "We're brought in when retailers know they need to change, but aren't sure how to move from a business case and a WFM rollout to better rotas, better shifts, and better days in stores."

"With Logile, we can connect that advisory work to an execution platform that's built for modern labor and store operations," continued Bate. "Together we can help retailers clean up their models and processes, trust the forecasts, and support colleagues with schedules and workloads that make sense. That's where the real productivity gains come from and that's what this partnership is about."

The partnership will launch with joint educational initiatives focused on modern retail productivity and contemporary labor planning practices, including thought leadership content and events for UK retailers. Additional collaborative content, customer programs, and industry activity will follow in the coming months.

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at Logile.com.

About FrontlineXP

FrontlineXP is a specialist consultancy that helps COOs and enterprise leaders reduce costs, unlock productivity, and elevate the employee experience across frontline-heavy workforces. We partner with retailers, hospitality, and logistics organizations to simplify workforce processes, make better use of technology, and design operating models that work for both the P&L and the people on the shop floor.

