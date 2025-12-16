DreamHost Joins Nominet, Strengthening Its Global Commitment to a More Connected Open Web

DreamHost, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, has today announced that it has officially become a Nominet member, joining the nonprofit registry that oversees the .uk family of domains, including co.uk, org.uk, me.uk, .wales, and .cymru. With more than ten million domains under management, Nominet is one of the largest and most trusted registries in the world, serving as the foundation for many of the United Kingdom's most recognized online destinations.

DreamHost's membership marks an important step in the company's international growth strategy and enhances its ability to contribute directly to the future of the UK's digital landscape. As a voting member of Nominet, DreamHost has become an active participant in ensuring the .uk namespace remains secure, accessible, and responsive to the needs of creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide.

"Access to the web should feel local, no matter where you are in the world," said Christopher Ghazarian, DreamHost Chief Operating Officer. "Becoming a Nominet member brings us closer to that vision. This is DreamHost's way of helping people and businesses across the UK and beyond build their corner of the internet with confidence."

Nominet's longstanding reputation for stability, security, and trust aligns with DreamHost's mission to deliver dependable tools that help individuals and businesses thrive online. More than 120,000 .uk domains are registered each month, underscoring the namespace's importance both locally and globally.

This announcement follows DreamHost's recent expansion into Europe with the 2025 launch of a new data center presence in Amsterdam, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to improving international performance and deepening its ties with global internet communities.

