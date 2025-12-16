Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor Energy Materials business today announced it has completed the expansion of its Custom Electrolyte facility for lithium-ion and other battery chemistries in Madison, Wisconsin, increasing the site production capacity by roughly 300%.

The second and final phase for the expansion was completed in early December 2025, and with the introduction of a second 75-liter mixer and a new 200-liter mixer, the site is now fully operational.

Orbia Fluor Energy Materials successfully opened the site in August 2024, marking a milestone for domestic sourcing of small and medium batch battery electrolytes in the United States, tailored to exact specifications for lithium-ion as well as emerging chemistries such as lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, and beyond.

The facility has since produced and supplied battery electrolytes for hundreds of businesses worldwide, including for industrial, medical, energy storage, EV, Department of Defense, lab-scale and aerospace applications.

Orbia's Custom Electrolyte plant operates on a four-week or less lead time for most common formulations, which it offers to customers globally. The facility is located in an urban area in Madison, Wisconsin, within close proximity to Chicago, enabling efficient logistics and responsive service to domestic and international markets.

With U.S.-based production, the facility reduces reliance on overseas suppliers, eliminating lengthy international freight shipping delays, extending product shelf-life, reducing the risk of excess and obsolete inventories, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

According to Avicenne Energy the global battery electrolyte market was valued at U.S. $9.5 billion in 2024. This value is forecasted to reach U.S. $22 billion by 2030.1

This expansion will allow Orbia Fluor Energy Materials to be able to meet future demand while accelerating innovation.

Carl Thoemmes, Business Development Director, Orbia Fluor Energy Materials, says: "This expansion represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing the global energy transition. By tripling our production capacity, we're not only meeting the surging demand for battery electrolytes, we are developing a more robust supply chain and creating more opportunities for innovation and collaboration."

Thoemmes added, "With advanced capabilities and faster lead times, our plant empowers the battery industry to accelerate the journey from concept to commercialization, all while cutting the carbon footprint associated with importing electrolytes and driving the next generation of sustainable technologies."

For more information about Orbia Fluor Energy Materials, visit orbia-fem.com, for electrolyte inquires, email fem.batteries@orbia.com

About Orbia Fluor Energy Materials

Orbia's Fluor Energy Materials is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia's products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

