AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, has announced a new partnership with Tickets for Good, the mission-driven ticket distribution platform that makes live events accessible to the people who give the most to society but often get the least in return. The collaboration enables AXS clients venues, promoters, and artist management teams to seamlessly allocate ticket inventory to deserving audiences, including healthcare professionals, teachers, and charity workers, through a new API integration that connects directly to the Tickets for Good platform.

AXS and Tickets for Good Partner to Expand Access to Live Events for Healthcare, Education, and Charity Workers

Through this integration, tickets may be offered at complimentary or discounted prices, depending on the promoter or venue, and are distributed through a verified process that uses official email domains to confirm eligibility. The partnership went live in the U.S. in October for eligible recipients and a UK launch is expected in the coming weeks.

Founded in the UK in 2019, Tickets for Good began with a simple idea: make live events accessible to the people who give the most to society but often get the least in return. The organization saw an opportunity to connect empty event seats with healthcare workers and other frontline staff who deserved a night off, without worrying about the cost.

"We are delighted to join forces with AXS to deliver a seamless, tech-enabled pathway to live-event access," said Steve Rimmer, Founder and CEO of Tickets for Good. "By combining our mission-driven platform with AXS's iconic events, reach, and flexibility, we're turning great intentions into great experiences."

"This partnership makes it easier than ever for our clients to give back in meaningful ways while ensuring that tickets find their way to people who make a real difference in their communities," said Carey Carson, SVP, Partnerships, AXS. "It's an elegant, scalable solution that aligns with our commitment to access, innovation, and social impact."

The AXS and Tickets for Good partnership will continue to grow throughout 2026, offering clients a turnkey, data-driven way to strengthen community engagement while expanding access to live entertainment for those who serve others.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, providing access to some of the world's most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS's primary and secondary marketplaces and its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology deliver the easiest and most secure way for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.

About Tickets for Good

Tickets for Good is a mission-driven organisation that makes live events more accessible for people who serve their communities. In the US, the platform provides free and discounted tickets to teachers, healthcare and nonprofit workers, helping them attend concerts, sports, theatre and more at little or no cost.

Backed by Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech and supported by artists such as Robbie Williams, Tickets for Good is expanding across the US, partnering with organisations like the College Football Playoff Foundation. With over one million tickets distributed globally, the platform turns empty seats into powerful moments of connection and appreciation.

The platform offers a simple way for event organisers to give back while filling venues with engaged audiences. By unlocking social impact through spare tickets, Tickets for Good helps build stronger communities and lasting goodwill in cities across the country.

