Finastra's User Connect 2025 Highlights Modern Lending Innovation

Takeaways include the importance of the financial ecosystem, customer-centric innovation, and regulatory preparedness

DENVER and ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra's User Connect 2025 conference, hosted in Denver and Orlando, brought together Finastra team members, industry leaders, and customers to explore the future of retail lending through the lens of automation, collaboration, and customer-centric innovation. The event series emphasized strategic insights into how financial institutions can leverage lending technology, such as LaserPro and Mortgagebot, to meet evolving market demands and regulatory challenges.

Throughout the conferences, thought leadership sessions delved into the strategic role of AI integration, cloud-native architecture, and process automation in transforming banking operations. Speakers underscored that modernization is not just about adopting new technologies but about building resilient, future-proof systems that enhance efficiency and the customer experience. Topics also highlighted the importance of fostering collaborative ecosystems across the industry, connecting teams, regulators, and third-party providers to drive innovation and compliance.

Key takeaways include:

The importance of collaborative ecosystems: A core theme was the importance of creating interconnected ecosystems that leverage partnerships and shared data. Industry leaders highlighted how collaboration across regulators, fintechs, and financial institutions accelerates innovation and ensures compliance. The events demonstrated that working together is essential to navigate the complex, evolving financial landscape.





Embracing a customer-centric focus: Modern lending and banking modernization is increasingly driven by the need to deliver frictionless, personalized experiences for customers. Sessions showcased how AI and data analytics enable banks to better understand and anticipate customer needs. Participants left equipped with strategies to enhance loyalty and meet rising expectations in a digital-first world.





Regulatory and market adaptability must be top-of-mind: Attendees discussed the necessity of maintaining agility in response to rapidly evolving regulations and digital currency developments. Fintech solutions that automate compliance processes were highlighted as vital tools for staying proactive. The consensus was that adaptability and innovation go hand-in-hand in delivering a competitive edge, and that no matter the regulatory environment, doing what is right for customers is key.





Jesse McKee, Vice President, Commercial Loan Operations Leader at JCBank, said, "We truly enjoyed User Connect 2025 because it provided valuable insights into the key industry trends shaping banking today. The opportunity to collaborate with counterparts from across the country was incredibly enriching, allowing us to share best practices and learn from others' experiences. Additionally, talking directly with Finastra executives gave us confidence in their innovative solutions and strategic vision. It's an exceptional event that combines thought leadership, collaboration, and meaningful engagement - exactly what we need to stay ahead in this dynamic industry."

Finastra's CEO, Chris Walters, who opened the conference in Orlando added, "At Finastra, we believe that advancing financial services requires continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation. User Connect 2025 exemplified this commitment, showcasing not only our latest technological advancements but also our dedication to fostering an ecosystem where ideas and expertise are shared openly to shape the future of retail lending and financial services as a whole."

The Orlando event also featured a partnership with Finastra's US Core and Digital Banking unit, highlighting innovations from Finastra Phoenix, MalauzAI Digital Banking, and industry partners. Sponsors included FintechOS, Kinective, and Shazam.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

