DJ OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Dec-2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) DEALING DATE: 15/12/2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1635.6780 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1406835 CODE: UCAP =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1079841513 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCAP LEI Code: 549300GXEGXYW3PZ6G58 Sequence No.: 411668 EQS News ID: 2246646 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 16, 2025 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)