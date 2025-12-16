Powered by Adyen, Vox AI Pay will debut at NRF 2026, allowing attendees to order drive-thru meals from a go-kart using Vox AI's multilingual voice AI system and make a payment directly at the drive-thru speaker terminal

Vox AI, the conversational voice AI platform purpose-built for drive-thru and operations automations in quick service restaurants (QSRs), today announced the launch of Vox AI Pay as part of a new partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. Powered by Adyen, Vox AI Pay enables card payments at drive-thru order terminals, directly from the speaker post. By enabling fast payments at the point of order, Vox AI Pay further speeds up drive-thru order processing, reducing queues and increasing throughput. Compatible with all major point-of-sale (POS) solutions, the new Vox AI payment solution integrates with Vox AI's platform and further automates its drive-thru ordering powered by voice AI.

Vox AI Pay leverages Adyen's world-class payment infrastructure, trusted by leading brands for its global coverage, reliability and high performance at every step. Vox AI offers restaurants highly competitive rates for payment processing, lowering fees by up to 20% even for global QSR brands. The Vox AI Pay terminals come with a 99.99% uptime guarantee and accept all major cashless payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

Experience 'The Pit Stop' at NRF 2026: the Drive-Thru of the Future.

Vox AI is bringing an immersive, fully functional electric go-kart activation and drive-thru experience-'The Pit Stop'-to the Foodservice Innovation Zone at the National Retail Federation's Big Show 2026 in New York City from January 11-13, 2026. NRF attendees can take the wheel on an electric go-kart track at 'The Pit Stop' and experience the next-generation drive-thru and the future of POS. The Pit Stop will feature four distinctive point-of-service touch points. Attendees can choose from a pre-selected menu of food items, order a complimentary meal using Vox AI's fully automated voice AI order technology, make payment using Vox AI Pay powered by Adyen, and pick up their order from their go-kart or schedule delivery via robot.

"Adding payment at the order post adds an additional layer of automation to drive-thru ordering that speeds up ordering, while adding a convenient way to pay for quick-service restaurant patrons," said Vox AI co-founder and CEO Maurice Kroon. "We believe voice will become the de facto interface for every QSR location, unlocking new levels of efficiency and additional revenue. With Vox AI Pay powered by Adyen, QSR operators can benefit from competitive rates and reduced friction."

The partnership with Adyen comes on the heels of Vox AI's recent deployment with Burger King Poland, making Vox AI the largest voice AI platform in Europe, and the announcement of an $8.7 million seed round to fuel Vox AI's growth and international expansion, led by global venture capital firm Headline, with participation from True, Simon Capital and Souschef Ventures.

"Customers demand a seamless and fast drive-thru experience, one that removes every single point of friction," said Pearse O'Flynn, Global Head of Platforms Food Beverage Hospitality at Adyen. "By powering Vox AI Pay, we are embedding frictionless, trusted payments right in the drive-thru, which increases throughput, cuts wait times, and elevates the guest experience for QSRs globally."

Founded in October 2023, Vox AI's platform was purpose-built by industry veterans for the $1 trillion global QSR market to help QSR operators address growing challenges, including labor shortages, high turnover, rising wage pressures, and operational complexity. Vox AI autonomously takes and processes orders 24/7 in over 90 languages and dialects, with high accuracy and speed, enabling customers to place drive-thru and mobile orders in their preferred language and style. The Vox AI platform relieves pressure on overworked and understaffed QSR staff by providing real-time shift guidance and alerts triggered by restaurant systems.

Media are encouraged to contact voxai@wearemgp.com to experience the drive-thru of the future at NRF. Contact sales@vox.ai to schedule a demo or learn more.

About Vox AI

Vox AI is a fully autonomous voice AI platform for drive-thru and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) that shortens drive-thru queues, boosts upselling, improves the customer experience, and supports overstretched employees. Supporting over 90 languages and dialects, Vox AI replicates human speech and cadence while continuously optimizing and adapting to accents, menu synonyms and/or variations, ambient noise, and location-specific conditions in real time.

The Vox AI platform powers 24/7 drive-thru ordering, mobile voice pre-orders, and "Employee Assist"-a voice-first hub that helps staff manage inventory, shift support, and operational tasks. Integrating seamlessly with existing restaurant tech stacks, Vox AI's conversation-first training pipeline and self-optimizing models ensure consistent, multilingual performance at scale, simplifying deployment and operations.

Founded in October 2023, Vox AI is a privately held company backed by Headline, True, Simon Capital and Souschef Ventures. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam with an additional office in San Francisco. Follow Vox AI on LinkedIn or learn more at https://vox.ai.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Vox AI as described in this partner update, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new partners over the years.

