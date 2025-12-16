Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2025
Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders: International friends mourn Nanjing Massacre victims in Nanjing

NANJING, China, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims was held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing on Dec. 13, 2025.

People take part in a candlelight vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, Dec.13, 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A number of international friends attended the ceremony, and a "Candlelight Memorial" to mourn the victims. They included Sayoko Yamauchi from Japan; Christoph Reinhardt, the great-grandson of John Rabe; and Friedrich Rosen, grandson of Georg Rosen, former diplomat at the German embassy in China.

"I came to Nanjing to mourn the victims and learn the history," said Yamauchi. As the survivors of the Nanjing Massacre are passing away, she hopes Japanese society will contemplate ways to preserve the memory of the victims and pass on historical facts. "The purpose of remembering history is to face it squarely and draw lessons from it. We look forward to more peaceful exchanges between the two peoples," she said.

Reinhardt donated archives to the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, including a bronze plaque engraved with the names of John Rabe and his wife, and gifts Rabe received as a child. After that, he took his daughter to the hall. She was shocked and said she "couldn't believe such brutal things had happened".

Georg Rosen helped set up the Nanjing Safety Zone and filed protests with the Japanese consulate. His "Rosen Report" to the German Foreign Ministry detailed the atrocities committed by Japanese troops. "Though my grandfather suffered persecution and was forced to leave Germany because of this, he regarded his experience in Nanjing as part of his life. He rarely talked about what he had done in Nanjing, thinking that it was his duty, and he shouldn't boast about it," said Friedrich Rosen.

Source: The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders



Contact person: Ms. Ling, Tel: 86-10-63074558

