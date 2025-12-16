MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Reports Commercial Momentum in Industrial, Security & Defense

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced commercial momentum in the Industrial and Security & Defense sectors with an initial order for MOVIA L sensors with integrated software.

"We are pleased to close out the year having gained traction in our commercialization efforts and, in particular, with this early validation of our strategy in the Security & Defense sector," said Glen DeVos, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "This customer use case highlights the immediate value that our short-range MOVIA L sensor can bring to mission-critical systems, whether protecting lives on the battlefield or cargo in industrial transport settings.

"With its light weight, low power consumption, and rugged reliability, our solid-state, flash-based MOVIA L sensor is the right solution for harsh environments across our target industries," continued DeVos. "Moreover, having increased our production capacity for MOVIA L in 2025, our high-quality, automotive-grade sensors are available now at a competitive cost, bringing real and immediate value to customers."

As announced at the IAA Mobility conference in September, the Company expects its next-generation MOVIA S production launch in Q4 of 2026.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. Our engineering excellence,based in Washington State, Washington D.C., and Hamburg, Germany, enables us to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Our proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision's core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on our history of providing technology to the military segment, our target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With our solid-state lidar technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range lidar and flash-based short-range lidar, integrated with our onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

