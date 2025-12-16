Expands highly specified composite resins and adhesive business into Europe

PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems, LLC, an Iron Path Capital holding company, today announced the acquisition of European-based Wessex Resins and Adhesives Ltd. (Wessex), a prominent player in the formulation and manufacturing of high-performance epoxy resins and adhesives. This marks the second acquisition for PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems, following its acquisition of Gougeon Brothers, Inc. in May 2025.

This strategic acquisition drives the global expansion of the combined composite resins and adhesives business into Europe. Wessex has served as Gougeon Brothers' licensing partner in Europe for decades, manufacturing and selling Gougeon-branded products, including WEST SYSTEM, PRO-SET, and Entropy Resins alongside its own branded WRA products. The company manufactures and markets these global brands throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.

"We're excited to bring Wessex into the fold as we take a decisive step forward by uniting the composite resins and adhesives businesses to drive growth across Europe," said Ted Clark, Executive Chairman of PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems, LLC and Partner at Iron Path Capital. "This acquisition represents a natural coming together of two premier organizations with a deep, long-standing partnership."

Wessex is a family-run business that has been developing and manufacturing high-quality epoxy products since 1981. During that time, the company has worked with a range of organizations that demand specialist formulations, including the Ministry of Defense, Bombardier and BAE Systems. This acquisition solidifies PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems' position in the market for infusion, laminating, tooling, coating and adhesive systems.

Ian Oliver, Managing Director of Wessex, said, "Joining PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems is an exciting milestone that will propel our growth in the industry and provide new opportunities for innovation and service to our customers across Europe and beyond. We are excited to continue our decades-long partnership alongside Gougeon and start this promising next chapter as part of PRO-SET."

As part of the transition, Sam Oliver, Ian's son, will take over leadership as Managing Director of Wessex, and we expect a seamless transition and integration.

For more information on the PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/pro-set-formulated-resin-systems-llc/.

About PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems, LLC

PRO-SET Formulated Resin Systems LLC ("PFRS") is a global platform focused on delivering high-performance formulated resin and polymer solutions for demanding applications across industrial, marine, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, and other advanced manufacturing markets. Our core expertise is in developing infusion, laminating, tooling, coatings and adhesives resins systems for structural composite and other advanced material applications engineered to solve complex customer challenges with precision, consistency, and reliability. As we expand globally, our mission is simple: create value by helping customers build better, stronger, and more sustainable products. PFRS was formed after the acquisition of Gougeon Brothers, Inc. and Wessex Resins and Adhesives Ltd.

About Iron Path Capital

Iron Path Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm making lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors. With offices in Nashville, TN and Charlottesville, VA, Iron Path Capital supports its partners with capital, operating expertise, business development, and industry relationships to achieve significant scale. Iron Path Capital focuses on growing companies with stable cash flows, superior management teams, defensible, scalable business models and multiple vectors for growth, both organic and through consolidation. Learn more at ironpathcapital.com.

Contacts:

