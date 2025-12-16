Montlick Injury Attorneys Sponsors Veterans Day Telethon, raising $110,395 for Top Dogg K9 Foundation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Montlick Injury Attorneys, in partnership with the Top Dogg K9 Foundation and 11Alive, announces that this year's Veterans Day Telethon raised an incredible $110,395 to provide life-changing service dogs to veterans.

This effort reflects Montlick Injury Attorneys' 40-year commitment to supporting and honoring those who serve our nation and their families. The partnership helps veterans receive the support, companionship, and stability they deserve. Providing highly trained service dogs offers hope, and for many, a resource that can truly be lifesaving.

Montlick Injury Attorneys, who were previously recognized as the 'Most Patriotic Business' by the Association of the United States Army, proudly donated $25,000 to this year's telethon and announced the sponsorship of Serge, a bright, determined young standard poodle who has just begun his journey to becoming a fully trained service dog. Over the next year, Montlick will follow Serge's progress - from early training to advanced skills - as he prepares for placement with a veteran.

"The sponsorship furthers Montlick's commitment to protect, uplift, and stand with those who have sacrificed for our country," said Jolie Montlick, who during the telethon shared her personal passion for animals and the importance of the partnership. "Thank you so much to all the wonderful people in our community who made the day so special by donating and supporting our veterans."

"A service dog can completely change a veteran's life," said Blake Rashad, founder of the Top Dogg K9 Foundation. "This telethon showed what our community can accomplish together. We're grateful for Montlick and everyone who helped make this year's effort such a success."

The telethon aired throughout Veterans Day, hosted by Kaitlyn Ross with 11 Alive, with special coverage on Atlanta & Company, and included inspiring stories from veterans and service dog graduates whose lives have been transformed through the program.

To learn more about the Top Dogg K9 Foundation or to donate, please visit TopDoggK9Foundation.org or Montlick.com.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Injury Attorneys has been a trusted Georgia personal injury law firm since 1984, recovering billions in car, truck, wrongful death, workers' compensation, and other injury cases. They are committed to providing compassionate, client-focused advocacy in every case-and to giving back through community programs that protect and help families across Atlanta and beyond.

About Top Dogg K9 Foundation: Top Dogg K9 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing highly skilled service dogs to veterans at no cost. With over a decade of experience, the foundation's mission is to enhance the quality of life for veterans by empowering them with independence, companionship, and support through the unique bond with a trained service dog.

About 11Alive: 11Alive/WXIA-TV is the NBC affiliate for Atlanta, GA. 11Alive is owned by TEGNA Inc. and includes 11Alive News, WATL Channel 36, and four diginets. 11Alive and TEGNA Inc. help people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most.?With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than?100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news.

Media Contact:

Jenny Harty

Montlick Injury Attorneys

770-265-7404

jharty@montlick.com

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/montlick-injury-attorneys-sponsors-veterans-day-telethon-raising-1116007