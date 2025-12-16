AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. /GoldQuest Capital, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Recaps 2025 Activities and Outlines Roadmap for 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCID:AVVH) / GoldQuest Capital, Inc (the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of recent activity and its near-term plans going forward.

The Company has started funding loans secured by real estate and is working with private investors and multiple banks to expand our available capital to grow our portfolio. We expect modest portfolio growth in the short-term until we expand our sources of capital.

The Company has added an investment banker to our team, and we are currently in discussions with multiple institutions to receive a warehouse line of credit. Our current sources of lending capital are debt instruments that require minimal or no dilution of our common stock. Our pipeline of loan opportunities continues to grow, and we expect our loan activity to increase fairly quickly once additional capital sources are in place.

The Company plans to become a fully reporting direct filer with the SEC. We have engaged a PCAOB auditing firm and are currently in the process of auditing our books for the fiscal years ending May 31, 2024 and 2025. Upon completion of the audit, the Company plans to become a fully reporting direct filer with the SEC and to file a registration statement for all of the outstanding restricted stock.

The Company currently does business under the name of its wholly owned subsidiary, GoldQuest Capital, Inc ("GQC"). Management plans to change the name of the public entity to GoldQuest Capital, Inc. once our registration statement becomes effective.

The Company is currently looking to add additional business lines in the coming year to increase our sources of capital and enhance our return on capital. More information on these new business lines will be provided as business terms are currently being negotiated.

Mr. Miguel Sanchez, President and CEO, stated, "We are excited to be in a position to extend credit to a select group of borrowers. We appreciate the support of our lending partners and shareholders. We look forward to expanding our lending capabilities and portfolio size in the coming quarters. We hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season."

About AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc.

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc./GoldQuest Capital, Inc. is an early-stage company whose primary purpose is to fund real estate loans and to fund the redevelopment of select existing real estate assets to beautify communities and create new jobs. GoldQuest Capital's redevelopment projects will include multi-family residential, commercial, industrial, and heavy industrial real estate.

For more information about GoldQuest Capital visit - www.goldquestcapital.com or contact the Company directly at 1-786-473-1255. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/goldquestcap.

Contact Information:

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for AVVH/GoldQuest Capital can be directed to:

GoldQuest Capital, Inc.

1-713-621-6466

ir@goldquestcapital.com

info@goldquestcapital.com

