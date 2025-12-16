Landenberg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Trisha Tayan, a seasoned career coach with over 30 years of human resources experience, announces the launch of True Path: Your Career Reimagined, a comprehensive 90-day coaching program designed to help mid-career women break free from unfulfilling roles and transition into careers that align with their true potential and purpose.

Aimed towards ambitious women, True Path addresses both personal and professional growth. The program integrates mindset shifts, confidence-building, and strategic career planning to empower participants to navigate their careers with clarity and purpose. With a fully online format, True Path offers personalized one-on-one career coaching accessible to clients nationwide and internationally.

"Many mid-career women find themselves feeling stuck, undervalued, or disconnected from their professional aspirations," said Trisha Tayan. "True Path is not just about landing a new job, it's about stepping into a career that truly aligns with who you are, where you feel recognized, balanced, and fulfilled."

(In Frame: Trisha Tayan, Career Coach and Founder of True Path: Your Career Reimagined)

True Path incorporates deep self-exploration alongside practical career strategies. Rather than focusing solely on resume building and job applications, the program helps women gain career clarity, overcome self-doubt, and design careers that genuinely fulfill them and align with who they are now. Participants gain the confidence and tools needed to transition into meaningful, purpose-driven roles that offer long-term satisfaction and success.

"The launch of True Path comes at a time when many women are reassessing their professional lives in the wake of the pandemic. Workplace dynamics have shifted, and burnout is at an all-time high, making it increasingly crucial for professionals to seek roles that provide both purpose and balance. I developed the program after witnessing firsthand the struggles of mid-career women feeling misaligned in their careers," Trisha Tayan added in.

Drawing from her extensive HR background and personal experiences, she created a holistic approach to career transformation that ensures lasting impact.

True Path is designed for women who are not just looking for a job change but a complete career reinvention. By addressing both the emotional and strategic aspects of career transitions, Trisha's program provides the clarity and confidence needed to make empowered career decisions.

Enrollment for True Path: Your Career Reimagined is now open.

For more information about True Path: Your Career Reimagined, visit www.trishatayan.com or to schedule a consultation with Trisha Tayan, visit https://trishatayan.com/discovery-call.

About Trisha Tayan:

Trisha Tayan is a seasoned career coach with extensive experience in human resources, specializing in guiding individuals through career transitions. With a holistic coaching approach, she empowers her clients to gain clarity, confidence, and alignment in their professional lives. Her coaching methodology blends strategic career planning with mindset transformation, empowering clients to build careers that reflect their true potential. In addition to career coaching, she provides Life Coaching, HR Consulting, Resume and LinkedIn Profile Reviews and Writing, and Executive Coaching to support individuals and businesses in achieving their goals.

