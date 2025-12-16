One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Montanhydraulik GmbH ("Montanhydraulik" or the "Company"). The Company is a leading global industrial engineering and manufacturing specialist of high-quality ultra-large-scale hydraulic cylinders, aggregates and entire hydraulic systems, and a provider of related worldwide maintenance and repair services.

Founded in 1952 and based in Holzwickede, Germany, Montanhydraulik provides tailor-made hydraulic cylinder solutions for demanding applications across various heavy-duty industries such as infrastructure, electric grid, mining, hydropower, wind, mobile cranes and other sectors. The Company has over 1,100 employees across 10 locations globally.

"With its established market position and extensive geographic reach, Montanhydraulik is well-positioned for strategic expansion through an M&A-driven growth strategy," said Marc Lindhorst, Partner at One Equity Partners. "Through an active M&A approach, we see an opportunity to integrate complementary businesses, enhance efficiency, and extend Montanhydraulik's footprint into adjacent sectors."

"Montanhydraulik is a recognized leader across the industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors currently focused on Europe," said Philipp von Meurers, Partner at One Equity Partners. "We believe there are significant opportunities to leverage global trends, such as infrastructure modernization, rising energy demand and the shift to renewables. We look forward to supporting the Montanhydraulik team on its ongoing success story and to helping expand its footprint in attractive growth markets such as the U.S., and helping to further densify its presence in its core markets such as Europe."

"We are pleased to begin our partnership with One Equity Partners, a firm known for its expertise in driving industrial growth and executing strategic M&A, including across the Atlantic," said Jens Ennen, CEO of Montanhydraulik. "By joining forces, Montanhydraulik will benefit from OEP's deep industrial experience, helping us build on our strengths, introduce new products, and expand our presence in key global markets."

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 500 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Montanhydraulik

Montanhydraulik, with 10 locations and over 1,100 employees worldwide, is one of the leading providers of hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic systems. As an international corporate group, Montanhydraulik has locations in Germany, Italy, India, Canada, and the USA. Each company in its production network possesses specific knowledge and skills that benefit customers thanks to the close cooperation within the corporate group. This involves not only development of new designs but also the optimization and further development of the range of existing products. To learn more please visit www.montanhydraulik.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251212443654/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Zadvydas

(646) 502-3538

tzadvydas@stantonprm.com