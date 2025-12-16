Project Eleven to Advance Post-Quantum Security for the Solana Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Eleven, the leader in post-quantum security and migration for digital assets, today announced a collaboration with the Solana Foundation focused on preparing the Solana ecosystem to be resilient against the emerging threat of quantum computing. As part of this initiative, Project Eleven led a full threat assessment and to prototype a functioning Solana testnet using post-quantum digital signatures.

Under the engagement, Project Eleven conducted an in-depth risk analysis of how future quantum advances could affect Solana's core infrastructure, user wallets, validator security, and long-term cryptographic assumptions. In addition, Project Eleven also deployed a functioning post-quantum signature system on a Solana testnet, showing that end-to-end quantum-resistant transactions are practical and scalable.

"Our responsibility is to ensure Solana remains secure not just today, but decades into the future," said Matt Sorg, VP, Technology at the Solana Foundation. "The Solana ecosystem's culture of shipping will continue with the release of a second client and state of the art consensus mechanism this year. Efforts like Project Eleven's reflect early, concrete steps to strengthen the network and stay at the forefront, ensuring Solana's resiliency long-term."

Project Eleven is uniquely positioned at the intersection of advanced cryptography and real-world blockchain engineering. The company is developing post-quantum tooling, monitoring systems, and migration strategies for several leading protocols and ecosystem stakeholders.

"Our mission is to protect the world's digital assets from quantum risk," said Alex Pruden, CEO of Project Eleven. "Solana didn't wait for quantum computers to become a headline problem. They invested early, asked the hard questions, and took actionable steps today. The results show that post-quantum security on Solana is viable with today's technology."

These efforts on Solana underscore a broader industry shift toward quantum-safe infrastructure. As both private and public research accelerates, experts warn that blockchains relying on classical signatures could be vulnerable to future quantum attacks, including the theft of funds, spoofed validator identities, or manipulation of system-level cryptography.

Project Eleven will continue its efforts as the ecosystem evaluates migration paths, standards, and adoption of post-quantum primitives.

