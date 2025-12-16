LUMINSEA Announces First International Installation of Revolutionary Smart Channel Markers and Launch of LSEA Utility Token to Power the Tokenization of Global Waterways

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / LUMINSEA, a marine technology company revolutionizing waterway safety with blockchain-powered Smart Channel Markers and intelligent navigation systems, announces its first international installation and the expansion of its digital ecosystem through the LUMINSEA (LSEA) crypto utility token. In a strategic partnership with Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay in Nassau, Bahamas, one of the most advanced marina developments in the Caribbean, LUMINSEA is deploying 22 next-generation illuminated Smart Channel Markers as the foundation of a connected, tokenized waterway network.

"We are thrilled to partner with LUMINSEA on this first-of-its-kind installation," said William Pizzorni, CEO of Legendary Marina. "Our vision has always been to lead, not follow, in marina advancement, technology adoption, and boater safety. LUMINSEA's innovation aligns perfectly with the standards we are building here at Blue Water Cay. This collaboration not only enhances navigation - it ushers in a new era of intelligent, connected waterfront infrastructure."

This launch marks a transformative milestone in marine navigation and safety for the region, setting a new standard for high-visibility, data-driven waterway infrastructure. LUMINSEA's Smart Channel Markers are engineered to withstand harsh marine environments while delivering reliable, high-clarity illumination during dawn, dusk, nighttime, and severe weather, helping reduce accidents and operator error in some of the world's most heavily trafficked boating regions. The system is designed to display dynamic information such as storm alerts, tides, navigation advisories, and safety messages, and to communicate with maritime systems and authorities in real time.

"As global maritime traffic grows and traditional, static aluminum markers fail to meet the demands of modern boating, there is an urgent need for smart, sustainable, and connected solutions," said John H. Ruiz, CEO of LUMINSEA. "This installation at Legendary Marina is a significant step toward transforming marine safety and visibility worldwide. By combining illuminated channel markers, real-time data, and blockchain connectivity, we are not only elevating safety and operational efficiency from coast to coast, we are laying the foundation for tokenized waterways powered by our LSEA utility token."

LSEA: The LUMINSEA Marine Utility Token

LUMINSEA (LSEA) is the native crypto utility token of the LUMINSEA ecosystem, built on the Base Network to power transactions, access, and incentives across a global network of smart, connected waterway infrastructure. LSEA enables ecosystem transactions, including access to premium navigation features, data services, advertising and sponsorship placements on Smart Channel Markers, and future integrations with marinas, municipalities, and commercial maritime operators.

The LSEA tokenomics model is designed for long-term growth, transparency, and alignment with the company's mission of safer, smarter waterways. Token allocation supports community participation, liquidity, ongoing innovation, ecosystem development, and strategic partners, ensuring that as LUMINSEA infrastructure scales, the token economy directly supports adoption and engagement. LSEA operates through a verified smart contract on Base, delivering transparent, secure, and auditable on-chain activity, with official documentation and smart contract details publicly available for token holders and institutional partners.

Tokenizing Waterways and Smart Marine Infrastructure

LUMINSEA is pioneering the tokenization of waterways by linking real-world, revenue-generating marine infrastructure, such as Smart Channel Markers, data services, and on-water advertising inventory, to a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem. Through this model, marinas, cities, and coastal communities can deploy LUMINSEA hardware and participate in a network where navigation safety, environmental data, and commercial use cases are all recorded and coordinated on-chain.

Tokenization unlocks the ability to fractionalize and digitally represent economic rights associated with marine infrastructure and data streams, opening future pathways for compliant participation by a broad base of stakeholders. As real-world asset tokenization continues to expand across the maritime sector, LUMINSEA positions its platform and LSEA token at the intersection of marine safety, digital navigation, and blockchain-based infrastructure finance.

Smart Channel Markers: Hardware for a Digital Ocean

LUMINSEA's Smart Channel Markers incorporate high-intensity solar lighting, precise geolocation, advanced sensors, and durable composite construction to deliver a new level of clarity and reliability for boaters. Unlike traditional, static markers that require manual inspections and offer no real-time communication, LUMINSEA's units can be remotely monitored, updated, and integrated with digital platforms to deliver live alerts, environmental data, and traffic insights via the LUMINSEA app and connected systems.

These capabilities provide marinas and municipalities with improved safety, reduced maintenance costs, and new opportunities for smart waterway management, including data analytics and sponsored messaging supported by LSEA. Boaters benefit from enhanced visibility, real-time updates, and a safer, more predictable experience on the water-particularly at night and in adverse conditions.

About LUMINSEA

LUMINSEA is a marine technology company dedicated to lighting the future of marine navigation through innovation, safety, and sustainability. The company develops blockchain-powered illuminated channel markers and intelligent waterway navigation systems that integrate high-intensity solar lighting, precise geolocation, sensor arrays, and on-chain connectivity. Through its physical infrastructure and LSEA utility token, LUMINSEA is building the world's first tokenized waterway network-where safety, data, and digital value converge to transform how boats, marinas, and coastal communities interact.

For more information, visit LUMINSEA at https://luminsea.world or explore the LSEA token at https://luminsea.world/luminsea-token/.

About Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay

Located on New Providence Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay is a premier, next-generation marina destination known for its world-class facilities, deep-water access, and high-end yachting community. The resort offers wet slips for vessels up to 220 feet, a hurricane-rated dry-storage facility for center-console boats, premium floating docks, state-of-the-art security, and effortless access to Nassau, the Exumas, and surrounding islands.

For more information, visit https://legendarybluewatercay.com/.

