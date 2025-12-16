Antea Group: Best Practices for When Hotel Security Takes on Safety

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / In hotels and resorts, the lines between security and safety blur more every year. Guests expect a seamless, worry-free experience, and behind the scenes, hotel teams work tirelessly to make that a reality. In hospitality environments with lean staffing, limited dedicated EHS resources, and 24/7 security coverage, workplace safety responsibilities often default to security teams, whether or not they were hired or trained for the role.

Across these types of properties, security managers are routinely expected to oversee environmental, health, and safety (EHS) responsibilities on top of their core security duties.

While this approach may seem efficient on paper, it often creates practical challenges that impact compliance, incident prevention, and the effectiveness of safety programs across the property.

Challenges for Hotel Security Teams in Managing Safety

Regulatory and compliance gaps

Hotels need to comply with health and safety regulatory requirements, which can vary significantly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. These include fire life safety requirements, hazardous chemical rules, pool and spa regulations, and many more. Missing even small requirements can lead to citations or incidents.

Inconsistent training across departments

Housekeeping, food and beverage, front desk, engineering, and recreation teams all have unique safety risks, but training often varies widely or is not documented correctly, leading to a host of risks.

Underreporting and reactive incident management

Without structured processes, injuries and near misses may not be captured or analyzed effectively. This limits a hotel's ability to prevent these incidents from happening again.

Fatigue and burnout for security teams

When safety becomes an add-on, workload increases, but staffing does not. Security teams managing health and safety still have their "day job". With the significant work of hotel security as their primary accountability, health and safety adds an extra burden that can end up being underprioritized.

Brand and reputational exposure

Guest experience is directly affected when safety systems fail. Slip-and-fall incidents, pool issues, fire life safety concerns, chemical mishandling, or inconsistent emergency responses that put guests at risk also put the business at risk.

Increased workers' compensation costs

Many hotel injuries are preventable with proper systems and training. Without those systems, incidents are more likely, and related costs can rise quickly.

The bottom line: Hotels aiming for operational excellence cannot afford to overlook these risks.

How Security Leaders Can Succeed When Safety Is Added to Their Role

Even without formal EHS training, security managers can build strong, proactive safety programs. The key is structure, team alignment, and a focus on high-impact activities.

Below are some best practices that can help any security leader strengthen safety performance across a property.

1. Create a Clear Safety Roles & Responsibilities Matrix

This simple step may be the most transformative.

A hotel safety RASCI (Responsible, Accountable, Supporting, Consulted, Informed) matrix clarifies who handles:

Fire life safety checks

Incident reporting and investigation

Hazard communication and chemical safety

Safety training and onboarding

Pool and spa safety

Contractor and vendor safety

Emergency preparedness and drills

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Risk assessments and inspections

A clear chain of command prevents confusion and ensures safety isn't handled "by whoever notices something first."

2. Build an Annual Safety Plan, Not a Collection of Tasks

Hotels thrive on routine and structured calendars. Safety should be no different.

An annual plan should include:

Monthly safety trainings

Routine fire or evacuation drills

A documented inspection schedule

Annual risk assessments

A corrective action log

Program and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) reviews

Hazard identification initiatives

Permitting renewal schedules

This shifts safety from reactive to predictable and managed.

3. Build Strong Partnerships with Engineering and HR

Safety sits at the intersection of facilities, culture, and people.

Security shouldn't have to manage it alone; working cross-functionally with engineering and HR provides those responsible for safety with crucial insights:

Engineering can share knowledge of building systems, utilities, fire safety, and hazard controls.

HR brings their expertise in training, recordkeeping, ergonomics, and employee relations to the table.

Establishing monthly cross-functional meetings helps everyone stay on the same page and work together.

4. Focus on the Top 5 Hotel EHS Risks First

Not all risks are equal. Start with the most common and costly categories:

Slips, trips, and falls: The No. 1 injury category in hospitality, especially in housekeeping, food and beverage, and guest areas. Fire life safety and evacuation compliance: Out-of-date safety systems, missing documentation, or incomplete drills can seriously increase risk during a fire or evacuation. Manual handling and ergonomic strain: Housekeeping and engineering teams have some of the highest musculoskeletal injury rates. Chemical management: Cleaning products, pool chemicals, and laundry operations require strict controls. Workplace violence and guest interaction risks: An increasing challenge, especially for security, front desk, and housekeeping.

Addressing these five areas can dramatically reduce incidents and claims.

5. Train and Empower Supervisors

Safety improves dramatically when department supervisors understand:

Their responsibilities

How to identify hazards

How to coach their teams

How to report incidents

How to reinforce safety expectations

It's essential that supervisors have a clear view of how they play a key role in hotel safety and the tools they can leverage to create a safer environment for staff and guests.

6. Leverage Third-Party EHS Support When Needed

Because hotel operations move quickly, many properties can benefit from periodically hiring outside support to:

Conduct risk assessments or safety audits

Review baseline regulatory compliance requirements

Refresh or develop written safety programs

Train security leaders on core EHS responsibilities

Conduct emergency response exercises

Create annual safety plans

Develop dashboards or reporting structures

This gives security managers the expertise they need without carrying the burden alone.

Creating a Culture Where Safety Isn't Just "Added On"

Safety is not just a checklist, a binder, or a single training session. It's a shared responsibility that requires all departments to be involved.

When security leaders are placed in charge of safety without preparation, gaps inevitably form. But with the right structure and support, security teams can become highly effective EHS champions who strengthen operations, enhance guest trust, and protect the hotel's reputation.

Hotels that invest in a proactive, well-supported safety program can see:

Lower incident rates

Reduced workers' compensation costs

Stronger guest satisfaction

Better staff retention

Improved operational consistency

Greater brand trust and compliance

All in all, safety doesn't have to be complicated, but it does need to be intentional.

