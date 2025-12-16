TaxBandits Announces Support for Form 1099-DA Tax Reporting for the 2026 Filing Season

New support expands TaxBandits' platform to include IRS Form 1099-DA digital asset reporting.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, now supports reporting digital assets with the newly released IRS Form 1099-DA in time for the 2026 tax filing season that begins on Jan. 1, 2026.

"We are excited and prepared to support brokers, fintech firms, and others responsible for digital asset reporting this filing season," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Form 1099-DA marks the start of a new era in digital asset tax reporting, and we're committed to continuously innovating our platform as IRS requirements evolve so filers can stay ahead of the complexity."

TaxBandits supports the e-filing, submission, and status tracking of Form 1099-DA, the IRS's newly introduced form for digital asset reporting. The company draws on its experience with federal and state information returns to support this new reporting category.

The platform helps filers prepare and manage their 1099-DA filings by automatically validating information against IRS Business Rules, flexible data import options, and features that reduce manual entry to help minimize errors and fines.

Scalable filing options for high-volume 1099-DA reporting are also offered, including bulk filing available now and an API for direct data transmission from in-house systems planned for early 2026. These capabilities support brokers, exchanges, fintech platforms, and other filers with substantial reporting needs.

TaxBandits implements ongoing platform enhancements based on the latest IRS guidance to stay aligned with evolving digital asset reporting requirements. These updates reflect the company's broader commitment to innovation, including regular development of new compliance features, reporting capabilities, and security improvements across all supported forms.

Form 1099-DA is a new IRS information return required for entities that facilitate digital asset transactions, including fintech applications, custodians, and cryptocurrency exchanges. It reports sales or dispositions of digital assets such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at charles@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-announces-support-for-form-1099-da-tax-reporting-for-t-1118104