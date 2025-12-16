Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Cata-Kor is introducing Cata-Kor NMN - Nicotinamide Mononucleotide Complex, a new product that expands the company's NAD+ portfolio in the Healthy Longevity category. The formula adds an additional biochemical route to supporting NAD+ levels and complements the brand's existing direct-form products, NAD+ Core (250 mg) and NAD+ Advanced (500 mg).





Cata-Kor NMN



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/277753_2dac0870a4ff59dd_001full.jpg

Cata-Kor has spent the past several years building a strong identity in the longevity space, focusing on cellular-energy pathways and science-based healthy-ageing formulations. The introduction of an NMN complex fits naturally into this direction, extending the NAD+ line with a complementary mechanism of action and giving consumers a broader set of longevity-oriented options.

This strategic direction is reflected in the biochemical distinctions within the line. Cata-Kor NMN is centred on Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), which supports cellular energy through a precursor-based pathway rather than direct NAD+ delivery. This distinction makes the NMN formula a complementary option to NAD+ Core and NAD+ Advanced, creating a clearer progression within the overall NAD+ portfolio.

The development of the formula took approximately two months. Each serving provides 500 mg of Beta-NMN combined with Resveratrol, Trimethylglycine (TMG) and Quercetin - ingredients commonly referenced in the context of metabolic processes, cellular maintenance and longevity-associated nutrition.

"Introducing NMN is a natural continuation of our NAD+ line," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor. "We wanted to expand the category with a formula built around a different biochemical mechanism - one that reflects how the longevity field is evolving. The launch follows the strong performance of NAD+ Core and NAD+ Advanced, and it allows us to offer a more advanced option for those who already use NAD+ and are looking for the next step within the same scientific framework. Interest in NMN has grown worldwide, and both the market and our brand expertise in NAD+ support have matured enough for a dedicated NMN flagship."

The launch also reinforces Cata-Kor's positioning within the U.S. longevity segment. Over recent years, the brand has become closely associated with science-driven healthy-ageing solutions, and the NMN formula extends this identity by aligning with the company's longevity-focused portfolio through a complementary biochemical pathway.

Cata-Kor NMN - Nicotinamide Mononucleotide Complex became available in the United States on December 1, 2025. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company developing longevity formulations to extend human lifespan. Reflecting the brand's long-term orientation toward longevity science, its portfolio is built around cellular energy mechanisms and healthy ageing pathways. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality and science-informed development.



Learn more at www.catakor.com

Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277753

Source: PRNews OU