Subsea 7 S.A.: Subsea 7 - Awarded contract offshore Australia

Luxembourg -16 December 2025 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced a substantial1 award by Chevron Australia. The contract covers subsea installation on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) Project, offshore Australia.

Subsea7's scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea equipment and associated infrastructure at GS3, at 1,350m water depth.

Project management and engineering work will commence immediately from Subsea7's office in Perth, Australia with support from colleagues in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Paris, France. Offshore operations are expected in 2028.

David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East, said: "This project marks an important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Chevron-

- Building on our local and international capability and experience, we look forward to working collaboratively with Chevron Australia - focusing on safety and quality to optimise reliability, technical integrity and offshore operations - to successfully deliver the Gorgon Stage 3 subsea installation."

Subsea7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million

