Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Confirms Material Acquisitions in Further Lithium and Uranium Exploration Properties

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) ("The Company" or "Premier") is in a position to confirm that substantial additions have been made to our Lithium and Uranium Exploration Interests.

We will be now filing extensive documentation in respect of all matters set out in this Release and on OTCIQ as is required for any and all material events. We will be updating shareholders on a very regular basis and assisted by an IR firm.

The key material events being confirmed today are as follows:

We have expanded our existing Lithium and Uranium Exploration interests in Nevada where we hold "Silverpeak" which encompasses some 1,300 acres with the acquisition of "Hombre" (480 acres) and "Stonewall Flat" (1,245 acres). An additional 840 acres at "Hombre" was staked and completed yesterday. Our other interests are "Gallinas Mountains" in New Mexico which are Rare Earths.

We amended all of the existing Agreements removing minority interests and "Earn In" Agreements. All Exploration Properties are now 100% owned and controlled directly by Premier.

Holders of existing PIK Notes totaling $2 million disposed of the same to an Investment Group. They will be converted into interest free and unsecured long term liabilities.

Holders of existing Convertible Loan Notes totaling $6 million disposed of the same to the same Investment Group. They will be converted into interest free and unsecured long term liabilities.

Given that 88% of the Company's outstanding Common Stock are subject to a five year "lock up" which have 3 years remaining and coupled with a very small DTC "free float"; our intention is to increase our "free float" in a reasonable manner and subject to the willingness of Convertible Loan Note Holders to convert. To that end; we have just managed to secure the support of one Note Holder which should result in increased liquidity in the trading of our stock and hopefully start to eliminate wild stock price movements on tiny trading volumes.

Premier is outsourcing all exploration activity (including drilling) to a Nevada based Geological Company under the guidance of our Consulting Geologist.

Our existing financing arrangements are being renegotiated and it is intended to achieve cash of some $5 million during Q1. This cash will be managed by a specialist trading firm in Equities, Derivative Instruments and Futures. They will receive a percentage of realized gains. Our objective is to generate suitable cash profitability to offset General Corporate Expenses and most importantly, Mining Exploration costs.

Premier holds 31% of GNCC Capital, Inc. ("GNCC"), a Gold and Silver Exploration Company quoted on the EXPERT Market under Symbol: GNCP. We can advise that we are increasing our holdings in GNCC to that of 49% this month. Premier has been the long standing (and sole) funder of GNCC; and continues to be. We are exploring options for GNCC given the strength in both Gold and in Silver.

Investor Relations, Web Site and Social Media:

This is Premier's first Press Release and public communication since 2021. We are finally ready and extremely prepared to be very proactively engaged in our shareholder relations; and to that end:-

We are appointing an Investor Relations Firm to deal with shareholder engagement; and

Engaged a Social Media Company whom have already established and integrated our presence on all major platforms and whom are now also working on our website with an expected completion date by month end; and

Intend that our website be a very comprehensive "one stop shop" for investors covering all aspects of Premier's business; and will be updated daily if necessary.





ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through "Silverpeak", "Stonewall Flat" and "Hombre" encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through "Gallinas Mountains". In addition, we hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We hold 31% (being increased to 49% in December 2025) of the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in Gold and Silver exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.