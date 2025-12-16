OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 1911 Gold Corporation (TSX-V: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF), an advanced gold explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold") upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

1911 Gold begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AUMBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold commented, "We are pleased to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX Market, providing further confidence and visibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors. OTCQX will provide investors the opportunity to participate in a unique growth story as we advance our True North Gold Project towards a mine restart in 2027. We look forward to keeping our shareholders up to date with new developments, and welcome new investors to participate in this exciting gold equity opportunity."

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

