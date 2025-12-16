AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: EagleNXT Highlights Key 2025 Achievements Across Defense, Innovation, Global Expansion, and Capital Flexibility, Provides 2026 Growth Outlook

2025 milestones reinforce EagleNXT's growing role in global aerial intelligence markets and establish a strong foundation for scale in 2026

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the "Company" or "EagleNXT") (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, provides a recap of its operational and strategic achievements in 2025 and outlines key priorities and expected growth drivers for 2026. The Company's 2025 performance reflects continued momentum in defense adoption, commercial innovation and agronomic research, global service and support expansion, and enhancements to its capital structure designed to support scale.

"EagleNXT experienced 2025 as a defining year, which we expect will pave the way for future success and value creation," stated Bill Irby, EagleNXT CEO. "As demand for mission-ready, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems increased, we advanced our technical capabilities and delivered for U.S. and allied military customers. We continue to innovate and advance our sensor and drone capabilities for greater research and productivity in many commercial and agricultural applications and positioned the Company with a more flexible capital structure to support scale. The momentum we created this year provides a strong foundation for accelerated growth in commercial and defense sectors, in operational expansion, and deeper alignment with the mission requirements of domestic and international government partners."

2025 Highlights

Strategic Brand Evolution

In 2025 the Company launched the EagleNXT brand, a pivotal step in its aligning with the mission-critical expectations of defense, public safety, and intelligence customers. The new identity underscores EagleNXT's commitment to delivering rugged, NDAA-compliant tactical UAS solutions engineered for real-world operational demands.

Rapid Product Innovation

EagleNXT advanced its leadership in UAS sensors, payloads, and autonomy, delivering technologies that expand operational versatility and reduce time-to-mission for defense and dual-use operators. Key drivers were:

Entered the superspectral sensor market with the introduction of a new triple sensor payload capable of capturing 15 simultaneous bands at centimeter-level precision

Launched, in conjunction with Inspired Flight Technologies, the "Dovetail" mount for MicaSense sensors, enabling seamless integration with a growing number of American-made UAVs

Released RedEdge-P Green, optimized for extended crop monitoring closer to harvesting

Successfully integrated and launched the MicaSense RedEdge-P multispectral camera on Ascent AeroSystems' rugged SPIRIT and SPARTAN coaxial UAV platforms





U.S. Defense and Government Momentum

EagleNXT significantly strengthened its relationships with U.S. federal agencies resulting in increased adoption of the Company's platforms across Army, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and other government programs. This activity validated its performance, compliance, and reliability in mission-critical environments. Highlights included:

Multiple U.S. Army and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) orders for eBee VISION and eBee TAC, reinforcing trust in EagleNXT's tactical ISR capabilities

Achieved Blue UAS certification and full NDAA compliance on both the eBee VISION and eBee Tac platforms

In coordination with Tough Stump Technologies, launched the HELIOS modular payload suite featuring the VISION drone. The offering provides enhanced targeting, situational awareness and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities





Aggressive International Expansion

The Company expanded its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through new deployments, validated performance, and strategic partnerships that reflect growing global demand for durable, compliant UAS solutions. Of note are the following:

Final acceptance of twenty-aircraft UAS program by the UAE Armed Forces

Delivery of eBee Vision systems to the French Army under a long-term framework agreement

Strategic partnership with Vyom Drones to scale EagleNXT's presence in India's expanding UAV marketplace





Foundation for 2026 Growth

EagleNXT strengthened its capital position through the establishment of a Series G Preferred Stock financing structure, providing the Company with the capacity to raise up to $100 million in gross proceeds, subject to certain conditions, including shareholder approval. This structure enhances financial flexibility as the Company seeks to advance key strategic initiatives. Achievements included:

Implementing a multi-tranche Series G Preferred Stock financing structure with the ability to raise up to $100 million

Accelerating next-generation platform development, including AI-enhanced autonomy and advanced ISR capabilities

Strengthening and scaling the global reseller network to support increased demand





"EagleNXT enters 2026 with a stronger operational platform and clearer strategic focus," added Irby. "Our achievements in 2025 showcased the dedication of a team committed to technical excellence, operational reliability, advanced research and mission-focused innovation. As we move into 2026, we are prepared to execute against a growing set of opportunities across defense, government, and international markets."

For more information about EagleNXT Aerial Systems, visit EagleNXT.com or reach out to the Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

