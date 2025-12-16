International Land Alliance, Inc.: International Land Alliance Announces Closing To Acquire 300 Acres

Project sales in excess of $100M

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), ("ILAL" or the "Company"), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced that they have closed on the acquisition of 300 acres of land and structures located adjacent to the Company's Rancho Costa Verde development. This purchase is already subdivided into 7 parcels consisting of approximately 300 residential homesites, 12 existing Tiny Homes, and 2 completed homes. The total projected gross land sales is expected to exceed $12 million and construction revenues of over $90 million.

This acquisition brings the Rancho Costa Verde community to 1,400 acres with approximately 1,500 home sites. Rancho Costa Verde is a master planned community in Baja California, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company's Cabo Oasis Resort on the Sea of Cortez. To date, RCV has sold over 1,000 residential lots and built over 100 single-family homes, with 50 under construction. This is in addition to a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse. For more information about this green off-grid community, we invite you to visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented: "We have an interest list on nearly ten beachfront homesites. In addition, this new acquisition allows the Company to commence its Tiny Home offering at Rancho Costa Verde. A site within the Tiny Home area exists for our planned Boxable mobile Tiny Home option, which will be offered at the Company's nearby Cabo Oasis community."

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions to provide accessible housing, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company is also focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

