DIAGNOS Inc.: DIAGNOS Appoints Dr. Ismail Ben Ayed as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scientist to Accelerate our Innovation in Healthcare

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in applying techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the early detection of eye-related health issues, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ismail Ben Ayed, as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scientist-

Mr. Ben Ayed is an expert in medical image analysis algorithms, machine learning and computer vision. Mr. Ben Ayed will guide the Company's strategic direction in AI research and development. His mandate includes advancing the accuracy, efficiency, and clinical utility of DIAGNOS' proprietary CARA (Computer-Assisted Retinal Analysis) System platform and expanding AI capabilities to support detection of eye related diseases.

A recognized leader in AI for Medical Imaging

Dr. Ben Ayed is a full-time Professor at the Department of System Engineering at École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) in Montreal and co-director of the LIVIA (Laboratoire d'Imagerie, Vision et Intelligence Artificielle) research center. Before joining the ETS in 2015, he worked as a research scientist at GE Healthcare. He has an extensive publication record including over 150 peer-reviewed articles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ismail to our leadership team," said André Larente, president of DIAGNOS. "His experience in deep learning and medical imaging aligns perfectly with our mission to leverage AI to improve patient outcomes globally.

Future vision for DIAGNOS

In his role, Mr. Ben Ayed will focus on:

Driving the development of the next-generation Visual AI tools powering CARA System and future DIAGNOS innovations

Advising and expanding the Company's in-house AI and Scientific team

Establishing and strengthening academic and industry partnerships to accelerate development and validation of clinical AI solutions



"I have long followed DIAGNOS' commitment to making cutting-edge AI accessible for the early detection of retinal diseases," said Dr. Ben Ayed. My focus will be on accelerating the development of robust, generalizable, and clinically validated AI models that can scale globally and truly transform preventative care."

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

