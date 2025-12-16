Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.: Slide Provides Preliminary Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Slide") (Nasdaq: SLDE) today announced its preliminary outlook for fourth quarter and full year 2025 results for certain key financial metrics:

The Company expects to generate gross written premiums between $590 million and $600 million during the fourth quarter, resulting in full year gross written premiums between $1.77 billion and $1.78 billion. This represents year-over-year top-line growth of roughly 50% for the quarter and 33% for the year.

The Company expects to record fourth quarter net income between $115 million and $125 million, resulting in net income between $389 million and $399 million for the full year.



"We are very pleased with our performance in the quarter and the year, both from a growth and underwriting standpoint. Our fourth quarter results reflect our continued top and bottom-line expansion, which we believe will continue into 2026," said Bruce Lucas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Slide. "We remain committed to delivering sustainable and profitable growth, which is core to our strategy of creating long-term value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, we anticipate providing 2026 guidance in conjunction with the release of our fourth quarter earnings."

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology and relate, without limitation, to the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's projections of future financial performance including net margins and its share repurchase program and its ability to increase return on equity and build long-term value for shareholders. These statements are only predictions based on Slide's current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Although Slide believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including, among others, our limited operating history; the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on such models as a tool to evaluate risk; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including declining consumer confidence, inflation, high unemployment and the threat of recession; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; performance of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail); acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by Slide in this press release speak only as of the date on which it is made. Slide undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit www.slideinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investors

ir@slideinsurance.com

Media

Rachel Carr

Chief Marketing Officer

press@slideinsurance.com