France-based startup Carbon plans to partner with Chinese manufacturer Longi and adopt back-contact (BC) solar technology as it revises its roadmap for a gigawatt-scale solar module factory.From pv magazine France Carbon is revising plans for its proposed solar module gigafactory in France, moving from an independent n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) strategy to a partnership with Chinese manufacturer Longi and adopting BC technology, the company told pv magazine France. "It is inconceivable to launch a gigafactory within just a few years without relying on players that have already ...

