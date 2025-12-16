GoDaddy: Navigating Career Growth and Motherhood: Meet Milica Aksentijevic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

I've been with GoDaddy for seven years, starting as a Software Developer. Just a few months ago, after returning from maternity leave, I stepped into a new chapter as an Engineering Manager for the Backups team.

Stepping into leadership right after becoming a mother has been both the biggest challenge and the most rewarding milestone of my career. There are still relatively few women in engineering management positions, and I hope that by sharing my experiences, I can help change that. If my story inspires even one person to believe that it's possible to advance professionally while also maintaining a healthy family life, that would be the most rewarding outcome.

Looking back, I realize I've always gravitated towards leadership - whether mentoring junior Developers, onboarding new teammates, or driving projects and initiatives across the company. For years, I've taken on opportunities to guide others and shape outcomes, which made stepping into the Engineering Manager role feel like a natural progression. I'm excited about the impact I can continue to make for both my team and our customers.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

One of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences has been stepping up to lead projects and put myself out there. It wasn't always easy, but pushing beyond my comfort zone gave me the confidence to take on bigger responsibilities. That experience is ultimately what made me say yes to the Engineering Manager role. For me, the hardest moments often turn out to be the ones that shape my career the most.

How do you go about mentoring junior developers?

Mentorship has always been close to my heart. I believe everyone - no matter their level - should have the opportunity to take ownership of something meaningful. For me, mentoring isn't just about answering questions, but about creating space where people feel empowered to try, learn, and grow.

I love onboarding juniors, guiding them through challenges, and making sure task delegation gives equal opportunities to everyone. At the end of the day, I want each team member to feel both challenged and rewarded by the impact they create for our customers.

What's one thing you wish you knew when you started your career in software development?

I wish I had understood earlier how important soft skills are. Technical skills matter, but the ability to organize, communicate, and collaborate is what really drives teams forward.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Collaborative. Across my time here, I've seen teams support each other, share knowledge, and come together to solve tough challenges. That sense of collaboration is what makes it such a great place to grow.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My mantra as a leader is: everyone should have the chance to contribute and feel rewarded for their work. That philosophy guides how I lead my team, and it's something I carry with me in every project.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy practicing Ashtanga yoga, which helps me stay grounded and focused. I've also traveled widely with my husband, and now I'm looking forward to exploring new places with our daughter.

As both a mother and an Engineering Manager, I know my path isn't the traditional one - but I believe nontraditional paths are exactly what strengthen leadership.

The more diverse voices we bring into these roles, the stronger our teams and our culture will become.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/navigating-career-growth-and-motherhood-meet-milica-aksentijevic-1118110