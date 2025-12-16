Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - PureWell Sciences announced the launch of its Psychobiotics supplement recently. This new formula combines prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics and L-Glutamine in one capsule. It targets the gut-brain axis to support mental wellness.





Gut health leads the wellness trends for 2026. The global market for these supplements has grown to over $150 million. Recent data shows that 92% of consumers prioritize mental health and they want natural solutions. PureWell Sciences answers this call.

Standard probiotics focus only on digestion. But PureWell Sciences Psychobiotics reach the vagus nerve. This major nerve links your gut directly to your brain. The formula works in three ways:

Prebiotics: Food that fuels healthy bacteria.

Probiotics: Specific strains that help regulate your stress response.

Postbiotics: Compounds that support your immune system immediately.

L-Glutamine: An Amino acid that repairs gut lining and reduces inflammation.

"Every formula we make is shaped by real research and real experience - including mine. PureWell Sciences isn't just a supplement brand. It's proof that you don't have to live in survival mode," says Serhii Bohoslovskyi, Partner at PureWell Sciences. "At PureWell Sciences, science is the foundation of everything we do. Our formulas are guided by the latest research in nutrition, gut-brain health, and cellular support. We combine rigorous clinical studies with carefully selected ingredients to create effective, safe, and synergistic products that truly make a difference."

You can buy PureWell Psychobiotics online from purewellsciences.com or on Amazon.

About PureWell Sciences

PureWell Sciences is a health and wellness company focused on creating science-backed, natural supplements that support mind, body, and long-term vitality.

