New shares in Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 17 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants.
|Name:
|Scandinavian Medical Solutions
|ISIN:
|DK0061675006
|Short name:
|SMSMED
|Number of shares before change:
|27,687,333 shares
|Change:
|118,667 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|27,806,000 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 1.50
|Face value:
|DKK 0.04
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|236967
For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital ApS
