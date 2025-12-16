New shares in Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 17 December 2025. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants.

Name: Scandinavian Medical Solutions ISIN: DK0061675006 Short name: SMSMED Number of shares before change: 27,687,333 shares Change: 118,667 shares Number of shares after change: 27,806,000 shares Subscription price: DKK 1.50 Face value: DKK 0.04 Unchanged orderbook ID: 236967

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital ApS