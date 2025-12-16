SEIF S.p.A.: The Board of Directors approves the update of the three-year business plan

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

The Board of Directors approves the update of the three-year business plan

Consolidated revenues growing at a CAGR of approximately 11.4% between 2026 and 2028

Digital channel revenues accounting for approximately 66% of total revenues in 2028



Rome, 12 december 2025 - The Board of Directors of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ( "Company" o "SEIF" and jointly with Loft Produzioni S.r.l., "Group"), a media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, met today and approved the annual update of the consolidated three-year business plan for 2026-2028 (the "Plan").

The Board of Directors has estimated a CAGR 2026-2028 for consolidated sales and service revenues of approximately 11.4%, compared to the estimated CAGR for the three-year period 2025-2027 of 12.8% (see press release of December 4, 2024) . The expected average growth rate is negatively affected by the estimated reduction in newspaper newsstand sales revenues over the plan period, partially mitigated by the significant growth in digital product revenues also recorded in the current financial year, due to the further strengthening of the community and digital channels. The significant crisis in the traditional publishing market (copies of national newspapers sold at newsstands) has affected the achievement of the 2025-2027 plan objectives, which have been postponed by one year and therefore integrated into the new three-year plan approved today.

The Board of Directors confirmed the Group's commitment to continue investing in technological innovation, in the use of artificial intelligence for publishing activities, and in the further development of the technological infrastructure supporting the various digital media channels. In this regard, it is estimated that by the end of the Plan, revenues from digital channels will account for approximately 66% of total revenues, up from the 61% estimated for 2027. The increase in the incidence of digital revenues is due both to higher-than-expected growth in digital publishing products and to a decrease in non-digital revenues, in line with trends in the reference market. The above trends make the operating performance compatible with that of the prospective liquidity plan for the 18-month period following 30 June, 2025, drawn up with the approval of the half-yearly report as of 30 June, 2025, which forecasts a return to profitability and economic and financial equilibrium for the Group at the end of the period.

Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO of SEIF, commented: "The three-year business plan approved today takes into account the digital transition of publishing that SEIF is rapidly supporting following the decline in newsstand sales that the publishing market is facing. The growth in digital revenues is continuous and confirms the strategic lines outlined in the previously approved plans. SEIF's 'digital first' plan looks to the future, and all organizational and strategic efforts are focused on recovering margins and growing production value."

The Board of Directors confirms the strategic guidelines already communicated to the market, which envisage the transition from a media company to a community company, with the aim of consolidating relations with the community, one of the most active and cohesive at national level and central to SEIF's strategies.

***

SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR dissemination system (www.1info.it), managed by Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni no. 19, and authorized by CONSOB, for the dissemination of regulated information.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.seif-spa.it and on www.1info.it.

***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes various editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it, and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, edited by Peter Gomez, as well as the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Travaglio. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become an increasingly comprehensive media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven way and to produce TV content with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

For further information:

Press Office

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

Serena Tiseo +39 346 8747834

mail: marco@community.it



Euronext Growth Advisor

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milano

tel. +39 02 80506160

mail: info@integraesim.it

SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x5puY52cZZfJlm5vZ8mYb2WVaJtow5bJZWPHk2dpY5zKaGmTnGlomsiYZnJmm2Vt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95607-seif_cos-cda-12.12.25_eng.pdf