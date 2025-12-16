Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.: Eco-Growth Strategies Provides Uplisting Preparation Status Update and Confirms Evaluation of Institutional Funding Options

HONOLULU, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC: ECGS) ("ECGS" or the "Company"), a Hawaii-based premium bottled water company, today provided a status update on its previously announced Uplisting Preparation Plan, following formal Board approval of the plan and its associated budget.

The Company confirmed that it has entered the execution phase of its multi-step uplisting readiness initiative, which is designed to strengthen ECGS's public-company infrastructure, governance, financial reporting, and operational documentation in preparation for potential future capital-markets milestones.

Current Phase of Execution

As part of the approved plan, ECGS is actively advancing workstreams that include:

completion of PCAOB-standard financial audits;

preparation for full SEC reporting compliance;

expansion of corporate governance, including independent board and committee structures;

enhancement of internal controls, policies, and disclosure procedures;

continued operational and facility documentation related to Hawaiian water production; and

upgrades to investor communications and public-company infrastructure.

These initiatives build on the Company's recent progress, including cumulative capital raised over the past twelve months, reservation of the "THWC" ticker symbol with Nasdaq as an administrative step, and ongoing operational development in Hawaii.

Evaluation of Institutional Funding Options

In parallel with executing its uplisting preparation plan, ECGS also confirmed that it has begun evaluating potential institutional funding options as part of its longer-term capital-markets strategy. Any such evaluation is intended to support operational growth, balance-sheet strength, and readiness for future opportunities, and would be undertaken in a disciplined manner consistent with the Company's governance and regulatory objectives.

The Company emphasized that it is not currently conducting an offering, and that any future financing activity would be subject to Board approval, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and appropriate disclosures.

"We are now moving deliberately from planning into execution," said W.J. 'Bill' Delgado, Chief Executive Officer of ECGS. "With our Board-approved uplisting preparation plan in place, we are focused on building the systems, governance, and reporting discipline expected of national-exchange issuers. At the same time, we are responsibly evaluating institutional funding alternatives that could support our long-term growth objectives. Our priority remains disciplined execution, transparency, and creating a strong foundation for future value creation. We expect to announce our first board of director nominations in the coming days."

Important Notice: No Assurance of Listing or Financing

The Company's uplisting preparation activities, reservation of a ticker symbol, and evaluation of institutional funding options are preliminary and exploratory. These actions do not constitute, reflect, or imply any determination by any national securities exchange regarding eligibility for, or approval of, any listing application, nor do they constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Any potential listing or financing remains subject to satisfaction of applicable regulatory, corporate, and market requirements. There can be no assurance that any application, transaction, or financing will be pursued, completed, or approved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's uplisting preparation activities, governance and reporting enhancements, operational development, evaluation of institutional funding options, and potential future capital-markets milestones.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others: the Company's ability to complete its uplisting preparation plan within anticipated timelines or budgets; regulatory developments; market conditions; operational challenges; the availability of future financing; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. ("ECGS") is a Hawaii-based bottled water company developing and scaling the production of high-quality purified and natural spring water sourced from the Hawaiian Islands. The Company is pursuing facility and infrastructure expansion initiatives in Hawaii and is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker ECGS. Learn more at https://www.hawaiianisleswater.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

FSR Capital

Kristina Smirnova - [email protected]

SOURCE Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.