Award wins, new service offerings, client contract wins, team expansion, and industry recognition solidify ByteSnap Design's market leadership in embedded electronics and engineering design

ByteSnap Design, one of the UK's leading embedded software and electronic design consultancies, has announced 2025 as a landmark year of strategic growth. Alongside celebrating its 17-year anniversary, the company saw a 13% increase in turnover, with major new contract wins across the security defence, medical and automotive sectors, driven by the successful launch of two high-demand service offerings.

This success was driven by strong client demand and market need, which also led to the launch of two specialist service offerings SnapPro IQ and OMaaS (Obsolescence Management as a Service).

SnapPro IQ is an automated PCBA test solution that helps electronics manufacturers prevent hardware cloning, control functional testing, and securely license software deployment onto circuit board assemblies.

OMaaS is a monthly subscription service, providing continuous component lifecycle monitoring and strategic BOM [Bill of Materials] health management. ByteSnap Design has helped clients identify hundreds of critical component obsolescence risks, reducing potential manufacturing delays by three months on average.

The company also saw rising demand for its FPGA and ATEX-certified embedded design expertise, delivering multiple projects in hazardous industrial applications.

ByteSnap Design also completed a recruitment drive to scale its hardware and software teams in line with rising demand, adding new hires in firmware development. The company continues to recruit across its engineering teams.

Dunstan Power, Co-Founder and Director at ByteSnap Design, commented: "2025 was a defining year for us. It's clear that manufacturers are urgently seeking reliable partners who can not only solve today's hardware and obsolescence crises but also secure their future product lifecycle and supply chains. Our strategic team expansion allows us to take on this increasing demand, but also continue pushing the boundaries of embedded design. Collaborative successes underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, resilient British engineering that is fundamentally changing how our clients compete."

ByteSnap Design is one of the UK's leading electronics engineering consultancies, trusted by businesses worldwide to develop next-generation technology products. With over 17 years of experience and award-winning expertise, including embedded Linux, IoT, ATEX FPGA development, and cybersecurity, ByteSnap Design delivers world-class embedded systems for clients from innovative start-ups to global corporations. There's more to discover at www.bytesnap.com

