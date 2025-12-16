Catalyst Announces Integration With Jack Henry Solutions

Collaboration allows TranzCapture Teller Capture to integrate with Symitar

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Catalyst today announced that it has worked with Jack Henryto integrate its TranzCapture Teller Capture solution with Symitar.

Catalyst's TranzCapture Teller Capture integrates with Symitarvia a Custom Solutions integration that enables third-party access to the platform's core data and business rules. These custom integrations are specifically crafted for TranzCapture Teller Capture to achieve a universal integration approach that serves a broad array of credit unions.

The TranzCapture suite of solutions, created by Catalyst, natively accepts remote deposits across all common capture end points, bringing every image into a central control center with single sign-on capability and robust fraud prevention tools. TranzCapture powers deposits on mobile banking apps, at the ATM and ITM, across the branch and at business offices.

Integrated Teller Capture brings new remote deposit functionality to the teller line, enabling tellers to operate more efficiently while improving the member experience and cutting down on check errors and fraud. By integrating directly with Symitar, Teller Capture allows tellers to operate from a single interface instead of moving back and forth between two separate applications.

"Our Teller Capture solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of credit unions by merging deposit capture directly into the core interface," said Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst. "Jack Henry Symitar is a leading core platform for credit unions. Integrating remote deposit to Symitar at the teller workstation can improve the operational workflow and member experience for hundreds of credit unions."

Jack Henry's fintech integration process takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. Integration with Jack Henry software should not be considered an endorsement of the fintech's product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity - offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/catalyst-announces-integration-with-jack-henry-solutions-1114761