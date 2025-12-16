Continuing Education Deadlines Approach for Engineering Compliance: Don't Just Check the Box, Make Learning Meaningful with Courses from Amber Book

Built by engineers, for engineers, CE from Amber Book is structured for how engineers grow and accelerate

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / What happens when continuing education deadlines are fast approaching and engineers are craving education with more foundation, breadth and depth to build the right skills for any stage of their career? They turn to Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers, a new path to move engineers forward.

Built for engineers and designed by engineers who get it, Amber Book delivers CE that counts - not just passable hours for licensure.

With December and January CE/PDH deadlines fast approaching for engineers of all kinds, Amber Book has done what others haven't: cut irrelevant slides and outdated examples, focusing instead on the curious, lifelong learner - a natural attribute of every engineer.

The team behind Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers reminds their fellow engineers that the following states have fast-approaching deadlines for CE renewal. In fact, engineers can earn 1 free PDH and preview a course here to get started today.

December CE/PDH deadlines:

Alabama: Biennial renewal, December 31 of odd-numbered years

Alaska: Biennial renewal, December 31 of odd-numbered years

Arizona: Triennial renewal, based on issue date. October 1-December 31 renew on December 31

Georgia: Annual renewal, December 31

Iowa: Biennial renewal, December 31 based on issue date

Maine: Biennial renewal, December 31 of odd-numbered years

Mississippi: Biennial renewal, December 31

Missouri: Biennial renewal, December 31 based on issue date. Licenses issued in odd-numbered years renew in odd-numbered years.

Nebraska: Biennial renewal, December 31 based on licensee's last name. A through K renew in odd-numbered years

New Mexico: Biennial renewal, December 31 of odd-numbered years if license ends in odd number

North Carolina: Annual renewal, December 31

Ohio: Biennial renewal, December 31 of odd-numbered years

Oregon: Biennial renewal, based on licensee's last name. A-F renew December 31 in odd-numbered years

Texas: Annual renewal, based on issue date, 1st quarter renew December 31

Wyoming: Biennial renewal, December 31 based on issue date

January CE/PDH deadlines:

Connecticut: Annual renewal, January 31

Nevada: Biennial renewal, based on licensee's last name. L-R renew January 1 in even-numbered years

With a full catalogue of courses from Amber Book Continuing Education for Engineers, learners are empowered to not just comply with deadlines, but to advance their careers with timely, relevant content.

Course offerings address topics such as:

Time Value of Money in Capital Planning and Incentive-Based Programs

Hybrid Green-Gray Infrastructure in Stormwater Management

Powering Progress: Engineering the Electrified Future of Infrastructure

Ethics in the Age of AI: Professional Responsibility in an Automated World

Earn 1 free PDH now.

About Amber Book

Amber Book is a professional education company specializing in innovative learning experiences for architects, design professionals, and now engineers. Often these two industries, architecture and engineering, work together for the built world. Committed to advancing licensure success and professional growth, Amber Book offers flexible, self-paced learning with visually engaging, interactive content with real-world applications. As a leader in Architect Registration Exam preparation and continuing education, Amber Book empowers architects at every stage of their careers - from licensure preparation to lifelong learning. With over 39,000 learners enrolled, over 1,000 firms partnered, and an average ARE 5.0 pass rate of 81 percent, Amber Book is a trusted resource for architects, architecture, and engineering firms. For more information, visit AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Meitus

SVP Corporate Communications

Press@CareerCertified.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: Amber Book

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/continuing-education-deadlines-approach-for-engineering-compliance-dont-just-check-the-bo-1118094