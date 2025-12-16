Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Hired & Aligned, a new career coaching company founded by certified coach and product marketing leader Aishwarya Thakur, has officially launched with a mission to transform how ambitious professionals approach their careers. The firm specializes in helping high-achieving individuals land six-figure remote or in-person roles, while also addressing burnout and misalignment that too often accompany traditional career success while in the role.

Unlike conventional coaching programs that emphasize only résumés and interview prep, Hired & Aligned introduces a dual focus: corporate-proven strategies paired with deep personal work. The company's one-hour-a-day model condenses job search efforts into focused, sustainable steps, enabling clients to secure interviews in as little as two to four weeks.

"The real goal isn't just your next job, it's the career that comes after," said Aishwarya Thakur, Founder of Hired & Aligned. "Too many high performers look successful on paper but feel exhausted or undervalued behind the scenes. At Hired & Aligned, we help clients not only land the role they want, but also design a path that supports their health, ambition, and long-term vision."







Drawing from her own career journey at major tech companies and high-growth startups, Thakur built the program around a five-step framework - Harmonize, Identify, Reach Out, Elevate, Deliver that addresses both professional branding and personal resilience. Clients receive tailored support through either a three-month Dream Role program, complete with salary negotiation and ongoing coaching until an offer is secured, or a 30-day Fast Track intensive for rapid clarity and rebranding.

"The way people think about careers is changing," Thakur added. "Professionals no longer want to trade well-being for a paycheck. They want work that fits their lives, not the other way around. That shift is exactly why Hired & Aligned exists."

Headquartered in Miami but serving clients worldwide, Hired & Aligned reflects the future of work: location-flexible, globally connected, and designed for freedom. Behind the scenes, the company partners with a trusted network of resume editors, branding experts, and career specialists to ensure top-tier support.

More than a coaching company, Hired & Aligned positions itself as a results-driven partner for ambitious professionals, with dedicated programs for women and neurodivergent professionals. Its approach reduces burnout, builds confidence, and equips clients with tailored systems to navigate today's hiring market. By combining strategic job search methods with sustainable performance practices, the firm helps underrepresented talent access targeted opportunities and create long-term, values-aligned careers.

"Alignment doesn't just change one person's career, it changes how entire teams and companies show up," said Thakur. "When people feel confident and energized, the ripple effects are felt across industries."







Looking ahead, Hired & Aligned plans to expand into group programs, corporate partnerships, and thought-leadership events, with an emphasis on deep transformation over mass scale.

To schedule an introductory consultation call, visit https://hiredandaligned.com/book-your-call

For more information about services, program options, visit www.hiredandaligned.com or connect with the founder on LinkedIn.

About Hired & Aligned

Hired & Aligned is a virtual career coaching practice that helps ambitious professionals land high-paying, flexible roles while building sustainable careers. The company pairs recruiter-facing job search tactics with coaching that addresses burnout, clarity and long-term career design. Founder Aishwarya Thakur is a certified career coach and former product marketing manager with extensive experience at major technology firms. Her coaching blends practical hiring-market expertise with intentional, healing-centered practices to help clients secure aligned roles and step into long-term career growth.





